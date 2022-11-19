"A lot of talent, a lot of quality" - Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich blown away by Chelsea star's skill and ability 

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been blown away by Chelsea star Kai Havertz's quality as a player.

Havertz and Kimmich are set to play starring roles for Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both players are regulars for their respective clubs.

Kimmich has made 23 appearances for the Bavarians so far this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Havertz, meanwhile, has scored four goals for the Blues in 20 games this season. He has impressed his compatriot Kimmich, as well as the latter, as told in BBC World Cup Daily podcast:

“Kai Havertz is maybe a number nine for us and sometimes in London. I know him as a number ten there as Leverkusen, With the ball he is able to do everything. The goal he scored in the Champions League was unbelievable and the goal he scored against England was great, Similar to Jamal (Musiala), a lot of talent, a lot of quality and I think he will perform really good at the World Cup.”

Germany are set to start their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Japan on November 23. They will also play Spain and Costa Rica on November 28 and December 2, respectively, in Group E.

The 2014 champions bowed out in the group stages of the tournament in 2018. Hansi Flick and co. will certainly aim for a better finish this time.

Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong urged to join Liverpool

Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong has been urged to join Liverpool by a fan ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. De Jong recently told the media after an open training session (via Metro):

"A lot of people came and there was no time to have a personal conversation. One guy told me I had to join Liverpool! We loved doing this, but now the focus goes to Senegal."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is also hopeful that his former club can reinforce an injury-ridden midfield by spending big money. He said on the Overlap:

"The issue is that the players don’t have the energy to play a full game at the intensity they’ve played at in previous seasons. Teams are now matching their energy, but this isn’t something that Liverpool has adapted."

