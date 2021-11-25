"A lot of the time he gets done" – Michael Owen singles out Liverpool star who 'worries' him after Porto display

Michael Owen has claimed he is a bit 'worried' about Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. The former Reds striker added that the new signing was not communicating well with Virgil van Dijk and he is not close to Joel Matip.

Liverpool managed to secure a 2-0 win on Wednesday night when they faced FC Porto in the Champions League. The Anfield side saw goals from Thiago and Mo Salah keep their winning run in the UEFA competition going.

Despite keeping a clean sheet at home, Owen was not happy with the way Liverpool's defenders played. He singled out Konate as an issue at the back for the Reds and said on BT Sport:

"It's a huge game for Porto and they have got in once or twice. Konate worries me a little bit, I must say. He presses a little bit, he comes in and likes to mark men and a lot of the time he gets done in behind. A couple of times there, we missed one or two off the reel we could've shown where people are getting in behind him so I think they've just got to be careful without [Virgil] Van Dijk there.

"Communication might be key between them. They don't strike me as two players, Matip and Konate, that are going to speak to each other much. They've looked a little bit vulnerable. They need to tighten that up."

Michael Owen backs Chelsea or Liverpool for Champions League title

Michael Owen was asked to make his Champions League predictions and he picked Chelsea or Liverpool to go all the way.

The former England striker added Manchester City to the list but believes the other two sides have the edge over Pep Guardiola's team.

"Chelsea and Liverpool have got a little edge on (City). If Chelsea don't play perfectly I still see them grinding it out. If Liverpool have one bad result, I still see them coming back and battering someone at Anfield."

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City defeated their opponents this week in the Champions League and are on top of their respective groups.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar