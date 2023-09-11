"A madman" "Doesn't know what a bad game looks like" - Liverpool fans wowed by summer signing's majestic performance on international duty

Liverpool fans are elated with Dominik Szoboszlai's performance in Hungary's 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in a friendly on Sunday, September 10.

Roland Sallai gave Hungary the lead in the 52nd minute at the Puskas Arena Park before Vaclav Jurecka equalized in the 63rd minute. The Magyaroks captain Szoboszlai put in an excellent performance, playing the entire 90 minutes.

He delivered two accurate crosses, completed four of his six long balls, attempted three shots, won eight of his 12 ground duels, and made one key pass.

Liverpool fans online were delighted with Szoboszlai's performance and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One fan wrote:

"Szoboszlai was fully gonna stick in on Soucek. We signed a mad man"

Another fan tweeted:

"It doesn’t matter if he’s playing for club or country. Szoboszlai doesn’t know what a bad game looks like. Top performance after top performance from this guy."

Here are some more reactions from the Reds fans to Szoboszlai's performance for Hungary against Czech Republic:

Liverpool triggered Szoboszlai's release clause worth £60 million to sign him from RB Leipzig in the summer. He has been excellent for the Reds, playing every minute of their four games so far, and also contributing a goal.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai

The Reds beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in their second game of the season despite Alexis Mac Allister's sending-off in the 58th minute. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool but Dominik Szoboszlai won the Player of the Match award for his tremendous display.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Hungarian midfielder and added that there is more to come from the 22-year-old. He told Sky Sports:

"[I liked] what everybody saw: his energy combined with technique [and] desire. He has pretty much all the attributes you want to see – and the last thing you would think when you see him playing is he is only 22, so there is a lot more to come when he settles in properly."

He added:

"Obviously, he has no problem to adapt to everything in an instant, but there is still more to come and we are really pleased. We are really pleased, from the first day since he was here he is full of energy. [He is] in the middle of the team already and, yes, it's good news."

Liverpool drew their opening game of the season against Chelsea and have won all their three games since. They will next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineaux Stadium on September 16.