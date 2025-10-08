"A magnifying glass on his flaws, he was no longer human" - Kylian Mbappe's mother opens up on son's struggles during PSG stint

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, recently opened up on her son's struggles during his time with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French superstar rose through the ranks at Monaco, before exploding with the senior side.
His efforts convinced the Parisians to sign him in 2017, initially on loan, with an obligation to make the move permanent a year later for approximately €180m. The 26-year-old would go on to spend seven seasons at the Parc des Princes, winning multiple trophies, including six Ligue 1 titles.
Kylian Mbappe was heavily courted by Real Madrid in his final years with PSG. The Frenchman finally secured his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2024, at the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
Speaking to Demain le Sport, as cited by GOAL, Lamari recalled how the constant scrutiny in Paris stifled her son.
“Kylian in Paris was like a magnifying glass on his flaws; he was no longer human. I had some very low moments. He can't even walk down the street anymore. It makes me sad,” said Lamari.
Lamari went on to add that she never desired fame for her family, stating:
“We are not prepared to become public figures.”
Lamari also referred to the rags-to-riches story of the film Les Tuche to outline how her son's fame had changed their life overnight.
“During the 2018 World Cup, I was all alone at home. When I saw him walk down the Champs-Elysees, I knew he was slipping away from me. I went straight from Bondy to Royal Monceau. I felt like we were the Tuche family," said Lamari.
Kylian Mbappe registered 256 goals and set up 110 more from 308 games for PSG during his stay at the club.
How has Kylian Mbappe fared for Real Madrid so far?
Kylian Mbappe has been a huge hit since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move in 2024. The Frenchman enjoyed a fantastic 2024/25 season, scoring 44 goals from 59 games to register the best debut campaign in Real Madrid's history.
While Los Blancos missed out on the league and the Champions League, Mbappe did get his hands on the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last season. He has continued his form under new manager Xabi Alonso, scoring 14 goals and setting up two more from 10 games so far this season.