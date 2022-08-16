"A massive problem" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville names the toughest player he faced in the Premier League

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has named former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars as his most difficult Premier League opponent.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Premier League, Neville was asked a series of questions about his time in the top-flight. The retired full-back is an eight-time winner of the division and has played against some of the very best players of his generation.

When asked about his toughest opponent, he named pacy Dutch winger Overmars.

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar Gary Neville on his toughest opponent in Premier League history: “Marc Overmars”. Gary Neville on his toughest opponent in Premier League history: “Marc Overmars”. https://t.co/TYGK3BShTz

The former England full-back explained to Sky Sports (as per The Mirror):

"Directly for all the battles against Arsenal over the years, I have to say Overmars. Those battles for four or five years was a massive problem. Particularly at Old Trafford, massive pitch, Petit dropping in - we saw Petit last week at Crystal Palace, I said to him 'you kept dropping that ball, just drifting it over my head' and he'd just be darting inside.

He added:

"To be fair, I always fancied myself against most of them (wingers) really, but the top ones. I remember playing Figo in the Champions League, and you just though 'absolutely unbelievable."

He further continued:

"Ginola, not at Old Trafford but away from home when we played him at Tottenham or at Newcastle, cause me big problems. He scored a great goal for Newcastle against me, got me sent off at White Hart Lane, so he would be a big problem, just his physical stature and the fact he could go both ways."

The N5 History @TheN5News Marc Overmars silencing Old Trafford 1998



Marc Overmars silencing Old Trafford 1998 https://t.co/6VktGz3p25

Gary Neville describes Manchester United as a 'graveyard' for players

The Red Devils currently sit bottom of the Premier League following two defeats from two, which has prompted many to slam the way the club is run.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bruno Fernandes have been the only good signings that Manchester United have made since 2013.

The pundit explained, as quoted by TalkSPORT:

“United have flip-flopped between managers and strategies. I was excited about a lot of those signings, even last year with Sancho, Raphael Varane and Ronaldo. It has become a graveyard for footballers this football club. Seventy five per cent of those signings have not worked."

SPORTbible @sportbible



Green - Value for money

Amber - Average

Red - Failed.



Thoughts? 🤔 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have analysed Man United's signings since 2013 on #MNF ...Green - Value for moneyAmber - AverageRed - Failed.Thoughts? 🤔 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have analysed Man United's signings since 2013 on #MNF...Green - Value for moneyAmber - AverageRed - Failed.Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/k8aQhy2PtB

The former Manchester United player continued:

“Four or five per cent have worked, that is a horror story. We have blamed the players a lot over the last ten years. When a school is underperforming, they get put in special measures by the government and you don’t blame the kids.”

