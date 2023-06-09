“A match in which anything can happen” – Kaka delivers prediction on Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter

Former AC Milan star Kaka has shared his anticipation for what he expects to be a thrilling Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City.

As the Nerazzurri prepare for this decisive encounter at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium, Kaka emphasized the significance of the match for Italian football.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, Kaka expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Champions League final. He lamented the absence of Milan in the final. However, Kaka acknowledged that Inter, as representatives of Italian football, provided a thrilling spectacle in their semi-final clash against their city rivals.

He said (via Sky Sports Italia):

“It’s great to play matches like this, unfortunately there’s no Milan but Inter represent Italian football and to see the derby in the semi-final was great.”

When pressed for his predictions on the outcome of the Inter-Manchester City clash, Kaka noted that it would be a match filled with uncertainty. While Manchester City may enter the final as favorites, Kaka emphasized that in such a contest, anything could happen. He anticipated that spectators would witness a beautiful game unfolding on the grand stage of the Ataturk Stadium.

He further added:

“A match in which anything can happen. City are favourites, but we will see a beautiful game.”

Having secured their spot in the final by defeating their rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals, Inter are now set to face off against Pep Guardiola's Man City. The Premier League side triumphed over Real Madrid to reach their second final in three years.

Serie A teams featured in all three European Cup finals this season, but only Inter have the opportunity to attain glory. Fiorentina and Roma fell short in the Conference League and Europa League finals respectively.

After concluding Europa League and UEFA Conference League finals, UEFA will host the Champions League final at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi calls Manchester City "the best team in the world" ahead of the Champions League Final

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has recognized the formidable qualities of Manchester City, hailing them as the best team in the world.

However, despite acknowledging the English side's excellence, Inzaghi remains resolute in his belief that his own team can secure victory at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium on Saturday.

He said via Sky Sports:

"Manchester City are probably the best team in the world."

Inzaghi's confidence stems from Inter Milan's impressive journey to the final, which included a resounding victory over their city rivals, AC Milan, in the semi-finals. As the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown, football fans eagerly await the clash between these two formidable teams in the Champions League finals.

