"A million miles off" - Paul Merson explains why Manchester United are better off selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea rather than Newcastle 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Manchester United should look to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea but not to Newcastle United, as per Express.

The former Gunners midfielder believes Newcastle pose a bigger threat to the Red Devils' season than Thomas Tuchel's side.

United have made a horrific start to the season, losing both of their opening two games of the campaign.

Erik ten Hag's side were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford by Brighton & Hove Albion. They then followed that defeat up by enduring a 4-0 thrashing at Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been the talking point of the summer with the Portuguese star seemingly eager to leave Old Trafford.

The legendary forward started in the 4-0 thrashing at Brentford but cut a frustrated figure throughout.

Merson believes if Manchester United do offload the five-time Ballon d'Or winner that they would be better placed selling Ronaldo to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

He told Sky Sports when asked if the Red Devils should consider selling to the Blues, who they may view as a rival:

"Why is it their rival? They're not top-four Man Utd - they're a million miles off. They've got to be making sure they don't sell to Newcastle."

Merson continued,

"I'm not being horrible but at the moment they're a million miles behind. Don't worry about the top four at the moment, worry about the club."

Touching on the current plight of the United side, Merson added:

"They've got to start walking again. Don't start sprinting and looking at the top four. There are ways of losing football matches but don't lose 4-0 to Brentford. That's no disrespect to Brentford."

Ronaldo was in impressive form for United last season despite a disappointing campaign for the club.

The former Real Madrid striker managed 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first season back at Old Trafford.

He has a year left on his contract with the club but is seemingly eyeing a move to a UEFA Champions League contender.

"He just ticks all of the boxes" - Merson can't believe Chelsea haven't targeted Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Merson went on to discuss his bemusement at the fact Tuchel's side hadn't made a move for the wantaway Manchester United star.

He said:

"I cannot believe they didn't or haven't gone in for Cristiano Ronaldo. He just ticks all of the boxes Chelsea are lacking."

He continued,

"Playing for Chelsea is not like playing for Manchester United, who are working from the halfway line. Chelsea are on the edge of the box, dominating games.

"Chelsea have unbelievable wing-backs, they dominate football matches, if they were putting the ball into the box for Ronaldo I would dread to think how many goals he could score."

