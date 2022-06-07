"A move somewhere else is best for both parties" - Glen Johnson doesn't fancy Chelsea flop to make a comeback next season 

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson doesn't believe Romelu Lukaku will be able to make a comeback next season with his Stamford Bridge future in jeopardy.

It has been a hugely problematic season for Lukaku, 29, in west London this season following a club-record £97.8 million move from Inter Milan last summer.

The Belgian striker has caused problems both on and off the field for Chelsea.

His performances have left a lot to be desired as he ends the season having managed just 15 goals in 44 appearances.

Behind the scenes, he caused uproar for making it known of his desire to return to Inter Milan just months after returning to Chelsea.

According to Mirror, Lukaku is eyeing a reunion with Inter this summer and wants to quit the Blues.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Romelu Lukaku has sent public and private messages to Inter Milan since Christmas, calling directors, the coach, the President and former teammates.



He is doing everything possible to secure a return to the club.



Johnson doesn't see any way back for the former Manchester United striker at the Bridge.

He told Betting Odds:

“I personally would want to go again next season and prove myself, but I feel with Lukaku that he’s had a whole season to show that sort of courage and he hasn’t. I can’t see anything changing next season. If he was the sort of player that can stand up and show courage next season, then I think we would have already seen hints of that."

Johnson believes Lukaku could be plying his trade elsewhere next season as a result of his tumultuous campaign:

"I can see him settling elsewhere because if he has that type of courage to bounce back in pre-season, then he should have had the courage to bounce back during his first season. I don’t see him bouncing back next season, so maybe a move somewhere else is best for both parties.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“The



Darren Bent says Lukaku’s season never recovered after his Sky Italia interview. “It hasn’t helped him one bit!”“The #CFC fans had him on side, he does that, and they turned against him!”Darren Bent says Lukaku’s season never recovered after his Sky Italia interview. “It hasn’t helped him one bit!” ❌😱 “The #CFC fans had him on side, he does that, and they turned against him!”Darren Bent says Lukaku’s season never recovered after his Sky Italia interview. 🔵 https://t.co/HZwBjs5cuw

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku pushing for a two-year loan move to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel have had a frosty relationship

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea has been a disaster that seemingly has no way of being repaired.

But the issue the Blues have in this situation is the huge sum of money they paid for the 29-year-old last summer.

Pys @CFCPys Romelu Lukaku wants to QUIT Chelsea, Chelsea will demand a £20m loan fee and an option to buy which covers the remaining fee they bought him for, Chelsea will only consider a deal if it works for them. ( Romelu Lukaku wants to QUIT Chelsea, Chelsea will demand a £20m loan fee and an option to buy which covers the remaining fee they bought him for, Chelsea will only consider a deal if it works for them. ( @JBurtTelegraph 🚨 Romelu Lukaku wants to QUIT Chelsea, Chelsea will demand a £20m loan fee and an option to buy which covers the remaining fee they bought him for, Chelsea will only consider a deal if it works for them. ( @JBurtTelegraph )

This is why a loan move may be an easier route for the west London club to go down, and it appears to be a possibility.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Lukaku is trying to convince Chelsea to sanction a two-year loan deal with Inter Milan.

Lukaku has reportedly already held initial talks with the Serie A giants over a possible return this summer.

