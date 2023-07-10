"A new stage begins" - David de Gea's wife Edurne posts heartfelt Instagram message after Manchester United exit 

David de Gea's wife Edurne expressed her love and support for her husband online as he leaves Manchester United are 12 years at the club.

De Gea's contract with the Red Devils expired on June 30. Despite some negotiations, the two parties decided to bring an end to the Spaniard's stint at the club.

After the announcement of De Gea's departure, Edurne took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband. She expressed her pride and love for the Spaniard and extended her support in the next phase of their lives.

“I couldn't be more proud of you, love! A new stage begins, and we will continue together hand in hand where life wants to take us. My number 1. I love you," Edurne wrote.

De Gea responded to the message, writing in the comments:

"Next level"

De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid back in 2012 to replace the legendary goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. He made 545 appearances, keeping the most number of clean sheets in the club's history with 190.

De Gea also won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 games.

Overall, the 32-year-old won one Premier League title and one UEFA Europa League trophy with Manchester United, among other honors.

As per Spanish outlet AS, De Gea has some interest from Saudi Arabia but his next club is currently undecided.

Manchester United closing in on signing David de Gea's replacement

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have advanced in their pursuit of signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United previously submitted two bids for the Cameroonian, with the second one being €50 million, but they were both rejected. They have, however, advanced in talks with Inter Milan and could submit a final bid soon to wrap up the deal.

Romano reported on Twitter:

"It’s André Onana week for Manchester United. Negotiations will continue with final round in order to submit official bid and get deal done. Sources expect agreement to be done by Wednesday/Thursday. No issues on personal terms as already agreed since last week."

Onana came through Barcelona's academy before moving to Ajax in 2015. He kept 85 clean sheets in 214 senior games for the Dutch club and joined Inter Milan last summer.

The Cameroonian helped the Nerazzurri reach the UEFA Champions League final and finish third in the Serie A table. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions.

