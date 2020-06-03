"A night we will always remember!” Real Madrid star Toni Kroos recalls glorious Champions League victory

Toni Kroos was an important cog in Real Madrid's successful 2017 campaign

In an interview with Real Madrid TV, German midfielder Toni Kroos revealed details about the club's training regime and also spoke on the anniversary of Real Madrid's 12th European Cup victory.

The Real Madrid star was an integral part of the Los Blancos side that won an incredible three consecutive Champions League trophies to cement Real Madrid's place as the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid obliterated Juventus by a massive 4-1 margin to lift their second consecutive Champions League title on this day in 2017. Toni Kroos was particularly candid about the special day and called it the best memory in his six years at Real Madrid.

“I have good memories, we won 1-4. The second part was one of the best in my six years here. It was the second after Milan; a night that we will always remember ”.

Toni Kroos lined up alongside teammates Luka Modric and Casemiro in a powerful midfield combination that played Juventus out of the park. Real Madrid went into half-time level with Juventus at 1-1 after Mario Mandzukic nullified Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal.

Real Madrid rallied its troops in typical fashion in the second half to trounce Juventus and lift yet another UEFA Champions League title. According to Toni Kroos, the victory secured one of Real Madrid's most important titles.

Real Madrid's preparations for La Liga restart in full swing, claims Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos reveals details about Real Madrid's preparation

Real Madrid has been conducting training sessions for the past couple of weeks to ensure that the club's star players hit their peak fitness levels ahead of the La Liga restart. With the Spanish football administration allowing full training sessions for La Liga clubs, Real Madrid has stepped up its training regimes to prepare for a gruelling end to the season.

“It is much better to train with the group, you have to play games in training. Now it seems more normal and we like it more. The weeks we have been at home we have not touched the ball much. The most important thing is to touch the ball a lot.”

Real Madrid plays its first match of the restarted La Liga season against Eibar on the 14th of June. Kroos claimed that the players are keen to play again and have been preparing for the moment for weeks.

“We trained intensely to get to the first match in the best possible way. We cannot do more, this situation is the same for everyone. The physique, the feeling with the ball and how we have to play as a group, that's what we train for to win the 11 remaining games."

The remaining La Liga games will be played in empty stadiums due to the worldwide pandemic. Real Madrid will not be playing its home games at the Santiago Bernabéu, rather the all-whites will play at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium for the rest of the season.

Work on the Santiago Bernabeu stadium has stopped due to a rising death toll

Kroos lamented the fact that fans will be absent from games for the next few months but acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

"It is the first time that we have to play the games without the fans, to see how it is, and the team that best adapts to this situation is the one that will win.”

Real Madrid is currently 2 points off the top of the table and will have to usurp reigning champions Barcelona to win the league title. With eleven games to play and a challenging fixture list ahead, Toni Kroos will have to be at his very best to help Real Madrid to the La Liga crown.