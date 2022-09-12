"A no-brainer" - Paul Robinson urges Manchester City to sign Real Madrid legend in 2023

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Manchester City to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos next summer on a free transfer.

According to El Nacional, Pep Guardiola has come to an agreement with the Cityzens' hierarchy to sign Kroos when possible. They tried to sign him a few years ago but Los Blancos convinced him to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the German midfielder's current contract with Real Madrid expires in June 2023. He has already rejected a renewal offer from the club as he is still mulling over his options.

If Kroos decides not to renew with Los Blancos, he will be able to negotiate with other clubs from January 2023. One of those clubs could be Manchester City.

Robinson believes that the Cityzens should certainly sign the 32-year-old, given his quality and experience. He told Football Insider:

“That would be a no-brainer. He would be a great addition to any squad. He brings so much experience and quality. Yes, he is the wrong side of thirty but he will be going to a team that is competing in the Champions League. There is going to be a host of clubs after him I’m sure. Somebody is going to benefit from having a brilliant player next year.”

Kroos has played 371 matches for Los Blancos since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, providing 25 goals and 84 assists.

He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies (four with Real Madrid and one with Bayern) and three La Liga titles, among other honors.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos' dig at Premier League amidst Manchester City interest

While there has been interest from Manchester City, it appears that Kroos doesn't rate the Premier League highly.

While speaking about the English top flight, the Real Madrid man told MARCA (via the Mirror)

"The Premier League has not won an international title this year. Television money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning."

Kroos' former Los Blancos teammate Casemiro joined Manchester United this summer after having won it all with Los Blancos.

Kroos has previously worked with Pep Guardiola during their time at Bayern Munich.

