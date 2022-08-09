"A person's thoughts and wishes can change" - Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski responds to claims that Real Madrid was his 'dream club' 

In a recent interview with German publication Sport1, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has addressed his past interest in a Real Madrid transfer and has claimed that his move to La Liga has been a dream come true.

The Polish striker decided to call time on his career in the Bundesliga this summer and has completed a move to Barcelona. The Catalan giants have made progress with their transition under Xavi this year and have made an excellent signing in Robert Lewandowski.

The former Bayern Munich man has been linked to the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid on several occasions in the past. Lewandowski's former agent Maik Barthel has publicly claimed that a move to Real Madrid was in the works in the past, and the striker has now put the controversy to bed.

"I haven't had any contact with him [Maik Barthel] for almost five years. A person's thoughts and desires can also change in such a period of time. There used to be talks with Real Madrid, but nothing came of it."

Robert Lewandowski spent 12 years in the Bundesliga before completing his move to Barcelona this year. The Polish hitman is a bonafide modern-day legend and has broken several German records over the course of his career.

The 33-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Spain on several occasions in the past, and has now shed light on his La Liga ambitions.

"I always wanted to play in La Liga, that was clear to me. And when Barca came knocking this time, Barca was the only option for me. There were other offers, but they didn't interest me."

Robert Lewandowski made his debut for the Blaugrana against Real Madrid last month and has managed to adapt to the Catalans' style of play on their pre-season tour. The striker scored his first goal for the club against Pumas UNAM last week and also managed to bag two assists.

Barcelona largely failed to meet expectations last season and were surprisingly lacklustre in the final third. The La Liga giants have shown steady improvement under Xavi and will be buoyed by their ambitious purchases in the transfer window this summer.

Lewandowski has already shown glimpses of his ability in the Blaugrana's colours and could become the team's talisman this year. The Catalans will be intent on restoring their status among Europe's elite and will rely heavily on their prolific new striker.

