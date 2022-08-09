"A phenomenon has more merits than a genius" - Jorge Valdano chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid forward Jorge Valdano has revealed who he prefers between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has chosen the Portuguese icon over the Argentinean maestro in this debate for the ages.

Messi and Ronaldo have established themselves as two of the best footballers of this generation. It is worth noting that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the only other player to have won the Ballon d'Or since 2008.

At 35 and 37 years of age respectively, it will not be long before Messi and Ronaldo decide to hang up their boots. However, the two continue to be at the center of one of football's biggest debates among fans and those within the game alike.

Supporters, pundits and former players have had their say on who is best between the two over the years. Valdano has now hopped on the bandwagon by expressing his thoughts on the Messi versus Ronaldo debate.

The former Real Madrid forward hailed Messi as a genius and Ronaldo as a phenomenon. However, he went on to reveal that he prefers the Manchester United superstar over the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman.

Valdano insisted that Messi was 'born' a genius, while Ronaldo had to build his way to the top. He went on to claim that the 37-year-old has even taken several Ballon d'Or awards 'away' from the Argentinean. He told TyC Sports [via MARCA]:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon. He looks like a downgrade compared to Messi, who I define as a genius, but be careful because sometimes a phenomenon has more merits than a genius."

"The genius is born and the phenomenon is developed. Cristiano has even built himself a new body, he has a lot of merit for what he has done, and he has taken several Ballon d'Or awards away from the genius."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with the former claiming it twice more than the latter.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have contrasting starts to their league campaigns

Lionel Messi helped PSG to a 5-0 victory over Clermont Foot in their Ligue 1 opener at the weekend. He scored two goals and provided one assist as Christophe Galtier's side got off to a winning start.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, could not prevent Manchester United from losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (August 7). He also only managed to get a place on the bench after missing the majority of the pre-season.

Erik ten Hag brought the forward on in the second half in an attempt to turn things around, but to no avail. It appears the player is still intent on leaving the club after asking for an exit earlier this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer