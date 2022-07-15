"A player Arteta really wants" - Journalist says Arsenal are desperate to beat Newcastle United and sign 24-year-old star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in adding Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta to his roster ahead of the new season.

Paqueta, who has three years left on his current deal, has turned a lot of heads with his performances in the last two seasons. Establishing himself as the creative focal point of Lyon, he has registered 21 goals and 13 assists in 77 appearances across competitions.

According to Media Foot, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Paqueta and have held talks with both the player and his club. The report also says Lyon are open to offers in the region of €50 million for the 24-year-old, who was bought for €20 million from AC Milan in 2020.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Lucas Paquetá is ahead of Youri Tielemans in Arsenal’s list. A bid for the Brazilian is expected. Reports, Lucas Paquetá is ahead of Youri Tielemans in Arsenal’s list. A bid for the Brazilian is expected. Reports, @charles_watts 🚨 Lucas Paquetá is ahead of Youri Tielemans in Arsenal’s list. A bid for the Brazilian is expected. Reports, @charles_watts. https://t.co/CnaAR8sVIZ

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs provided insight into the developing transfer interest in Paqueta. He said:

"Paqueta is a player Arteta really wants, though. It won't be an easy negotiation with Lyon, and Newcastle have enquired, too. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is going to hold out for at least €55 million and even asked for closer to €70 million back in January."

Paqueta, who has earned 33 international caps for Brazil, is expected to strengthen Arsenal's midfield and provide competition to first-team starter Martin Odegaard.

Meanwhile, the north London outfit are reportedly monitoring the situation of Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (via Gazzetta dello Sport), Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (via Fabrizio Romano) and Lille's Amadou Onana (via Ignazio Genuardi).

The Gunners have completed the signings of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos this summer.

Arsenal interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are in contact with Manchester City over a potential transfer of left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. The report also says that the Premier League champions will sanction the 25-year-old's sale only if their valuation is met.

Despite no significant movement in their pursuit of Marc Cucurella in recent weeks, it is believed that City would be open to selling Zinchenko if their valuation is met. Arsenal have begun working on a deal to sign Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko as per @David_Ornstein Despite no significant movement in their pursuit of Marc Cucurella in recent weeks, it is believed that City would be open to selling Zinchenko if their valuation is met. Arsenal have begun working on a deal to sign Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko as per @David_Ornstein.Despite no significant movement in their pursuit of Marc Cucurella in recent weeks, it is believed that City would be open to selling Zinchenko if their valuation is met. https://t.co/bN2KZOnokw

The Gunners are said to be prioritising the Ukrainian after they're set to miss out on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. According to GOAL, Manchester United are the frontrunners for the player.

Zinchenko, who has two years left on his deal at the Etihad, has won ten trophies with the Cityzens, including four Premier League titles. He has featured in 127 games across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, registering two goals and 12 assists.

