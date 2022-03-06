“A player” - Chelsea legend John Terry hails Liverpool star for his performance against West Ham

Chelsea legend John Terry has heaped praise on Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as he put in yet another fine performance for the Reds.

Diaz, 25, has been in impressive form for the Reds since joining from FC Porto for £40.5 million.

It was the same case for the Colombian in Liverpool's game against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday as the winger flourished, causing the Hammers defense plenty of problems.

Terry lauded the winger's performance, tweeting:

The former England captain isn't the first Premier League legend to speak highly of the Colombia international.

Former England teammates Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both acclaimed Diaz in recent weeks.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Gary Neville on Luis Diaz:



“He is some player. You only see half of it on TV with the off the ball movements. What a fantastic addition he is for English football.” [Sky] Gary Neville on Luis Diaz: “He is some player. You only see half of it on TV with the off the ball movements. What a fantastic addition he is for English football.” [Sky] https://t.co/FNcdOIH7mD

He continues to impress alongside Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota in Liverpool's potent frontline.

Reds fans will be hoping Diaz's fine form continues as they look to chase down current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Anfield outfit have made up ground on their title rivals. They now sit just three points off the Ethiad outfit and with Manchester City playing neighbors Manchester United in a huge derby on Sunday, the Reds will be hoping to make up even more ground.

Luis Diaz could be the the catalyst for Liverpool's title charge

Jurgen Klopp looks to have unearthed another gem

Since signing Diaz, Liverpool have won every game. In four Premier League appearances, the Colombian has one goal.

He is adding to what was already a hugely talented attack at Anfield and his signing could change the title race with the Reds adding more depth to their squad.

This is something Manchester City did not do as they missed out on a striker last summer and rejected the opportunity to target one in January.

But could City's decision not to sign a striker come back to haunt them?

In the absence of a regular forward, goals have come from all corners of the squad. Raheem Sterling, Bernado Silva and Phil Foden have all contributed with the side having scored 64 goals in the Premier League so far.

It pales in comparison with the 71 scored by Liverpool and seeing as the title race is getting closer and closer, it could very well come down to goal difference come May.

There have been numerous occasions where City would have reaped the rewards of having a potent goalscorer in the side.

None more so than their recent hiccup against Southampton, where despite having twenty shots, they managed just one goal.

In 2011 City managed to pull off one of the greatest feats in EPL history with Aguero's last-minute winner giving them the title at the last minute on goal difference.

It was goal difference then that paid dividends for Manchester City but their fans will be hoping it isn't a deciding factor this year.

