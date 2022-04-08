“A possible captain” – Mauricio Pochettino drops hint on who could lead PSG against Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that Kylian Mbappe may captain his side for this weekend's clash at Clermont Foot.

The 23-year-old has been in red hot form this season. He is Ligue 1's second top scorer, with 17 strikes to his name while also creating the most assists in the division. Mbappe's contract expires this summer.

Despite being heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid, French outlet After Foot RMC reported this week that the forward may stay at the Parc des Princes.

With club captain Marquinhos still out due to muscle problems, Pochettino was asked about the possibility of Mbappe captaining the Ligue 1 leaders. As per CNA, the Argentine manager said in his pre-match press conference:

"It is possible. He is among those who are considered."

Pochettino has been under severe pressure after his side were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in March. However, the Argentine claims he has been impressed by the French superstar's commitment, adding:

"He is a clear example of how when we arrived (15 months ago), his form wasn't as everyone expected. But thanks to his hard work, dedication and confidence, he has turned the situation around. We just gave him the platform and the space to grow and improve."

The PSG boss also confirmed that midfielder Marco Veratti will return for Saturday's clash. The Italian has recovered from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action for four weeks.

Pochettino hopeful that Mbappe will stay in Paris

There is hope at the Qatari-owned club that their star man this season will stay. At his press conference, Pochettino commented on the matter, saying:

"When he is here, you can ask him and he'll give a better answer. We want the best for the club and the best for Kylian and we think the best for all parties is that he stays with us. There are negotiations that need to serve all parties to reach an agreement."

PSG head into Saturday night's clash at Clermont 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille with eight games remaining. The nine-time French champions are close to regaining their crown, having missed out on last season's championship to Lille.

