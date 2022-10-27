“Pure madness” - Barcelona star wowed by ‘magnificent’ Lionel Messi’s stunning form for PSG

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has given his verdict on Lionel Messi's stunning form at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season.

The Argentina icon has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 16 games across competitions. He is arguably PSG's best player this season despite the presence of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe - a belief shared by former France manager Raymond Domenech.

Pedri was asked about Messi's form in a post-match interview following his team's damaging 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. He told ESPN SportsCenter (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk):

"Messi’s form? He is a pure madness. I said many times how magnificent he is as a player or as a person, whole world knows about him. I’m happy for him."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Pedri to Pedri to @SC_ESPN : “Messi’s form? He is a pure madness. I said many times how magnificent he is as a player or as a person, whole world knows about him. I’m happy for him.” 🇪🇸 Pedri to @SC_ESPN: “Messi’s form? He is a pure madness. I said many times how magnificent he is as a player or as a person, whole world knows about him. I’m happy for him.” https://t.co/g4QJULo3aG

PSG and Barca's fate in the Champions League group stages this campaign has been the polar opposite. While the Ligue 1 giants are through to the knockout rounds with a game to spare, Barca have been eliminated.

The Catalan giants will play in the UEFA Europa League for the second season in a row. Inter Milan's 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen yesterday (October 26) confirmed the Italian side's progression at the expense of the Catalan giants.

Messi, meanwhile, scored two and created two other goals to help his team to a 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa on the same day. The 35-year-old is in the last year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

His deal has the option of being extended for another season, but the player has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona as a free agent in 2023

Pedri has said it is impossible to recreate this Lionel Messi feat at Barcelona

Having been on the same pitch as Lionel Messi 47 times as teammates, it is no surprise that the Spain international is in awe of the latter.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bayern Munich have now won SIX STRAIGHT matches against Barcelona with a combined score of 22-4 Bayern Munich have now won SIX STRAIGHT matches against Barcelona with a combined score of 22-4 😳 https://t.co/EUNi3a3x9n

Having seen him up close as a player for Barcelona, it goes without saying that Pedri idolizes the Catalan giants' legend. Speaking to reporters ahead of this season's first El Clasico against Real Madrid, Pedri said it was impossible to win the same amount of Ballon d'Ors as Messi.

The PSG playmaker has won the award a record seven times - all as a Barca player. Pedri was asked if he would like to win the award as many times as the Argentine, to which he replied (h/t SportsMax.tv):

"I hope so. I know how hard I need to work to try to do something like that. There is only one Messi, however, and I think to repeat what he did is not possible."

Barcelona went on to lose their La Liga clash against Real Madrid by a 3-1 scoreline on October 16.

Poll : 0 votes