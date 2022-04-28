"A radical turn" - Spanish journalist claims Real Madrid is reconsidering the sale of 25-year-old midfielder

Spanish journalist Sergio Santos has claimed that Dani Ceballos’ future at Real Madrid has taken a dramatic turn, and for the better. The journalist, who is associated with Diario AS, believes the midfielder could become a more prominent member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in the coming days.

Los Blancos signed Dani Ceballos from Real Betis for €16.5 million in the summer of 2017. The Spaniard failed to win over then-coach Zinedine Zidane and made only 22 appearances across all competitions in his debut season, scoring two goals.

The following season brought more opportunities for him as Zidane made way for Julen Lopetegui, who was then replaced by Santiago Solari. He played 34 games in 2018-19, registering three goals and two assists.

Zidane returned at the end of the disastrous 2018-19 campaign and shipped Ceballos out on a season-long loan deal to Arsenal. He also spent the 2020-21 season on loan at the Emirates Stadium before returning to Real Madrid last summer.

Ceballos has recently started getting minutes under Ancelotti. And Santos claims that the Spaniard has the complete trust of his manager and is set to get a lot of game time in the future.

Sergio Santos @AS_SergioSantos La situación de Ceballos ha dado un giro radical en cuestión de semanas.



Ancelotti, que siempre confió en él (aquellos elogios públicos en enero no fueron de cara a la galería), ha encontrado ahora el momento para darle los minutos que tenía en mente. Y van a ser cada vez más. La situación de Ceballos ha dado un giro radical en cuestión de semanas. Ancelotti, que siempre confió en él (aquellos elogios públicos en enero no fueron de cara a la galería), ha encontrado ahora el momento para darle los minutos que tenía en mente. Y van a ser cada vez más.

Here is a translation of his tweet regarding the matter:

“Ceballos' situation has taken a radical turn in a matter of weeks. Ancelotti, who always trusted him (those public praise in January were not for the gallery), has now found the moment to give him the minutes he had in mind. And they will be more and more.”

If the journalist’s claim is to be believed, Ceballos will stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. He is currently valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt and still has over a year remaining on his current contract (June 2023) with Real Madrid.

Keeping Dani Ceballos might be a good idea for Real Madrid

Since the 2015-16 season, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro have ruled the Real Madrid midfield with an iron fist. When fit, they have started every match, regularly producing decisive performances. Unfortunately for the Whites, they cannot afford to take such a carefree approach in the future.

Modric, 36, might not be able to play in every important game next season, not with the same intensity, at least. Kroos, 32, does not appear as sprightly as he once was. Casemiro, 29, too, has had a hard time shaking off injuries.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Dani Ceballos is NOT transferable anymore and there are more and more voices within the club that ask for a renewal. Ancelotti is delighted with him and sees him with a place in next year's squad. 🥇| Dani Ceballos is NOT transferable anymore and there are more and more voices within the club that ask for a renewal. Ancelotti is delighted with him and sees him with a place in next year's squad. @AS_SergioSantos 🚨🥇| Dani Ceballos is NOT transferable anymore and there are more and more voices within the club that ask for a renewal. Ancelotti is delighted with him and sees him with a place in next year's squad. @AS_SergioSantos https://t.co/lASNvzGeex

Los Blancos require reinforcements in the middle of the park and Dani Ceballos could prove to be a capable one. Alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, he could add freshness to Real Madrid’s midfield, especially when fixtures come in thick and fast.

So, unless Los Blancos sign a more qualified central midfielder in the summer, keeping Ceballos seems like a smart move.

