"PSG needs such a player in its locker room" - Ludovic Giuly explains why former Champions League winner deserves a second chance at the club

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Ludovic Giuly has urged PSG to keep Sergio Ramos at the club despite the defender's recent injury history. Giuly believes the former Real Madrid captain will put his disappointing debut campaign behind him and become an important member of the squad next season.

Ramos, who joined PSG as a free agent last summer, has missed 33 games (via Transfermarkt) due to injuries. He could not take part in any of the Parisians’ eight Champions League games this season and has only featured in nine Ligue 1 fixtures. The 36-year-old, however, remains committed to coming good for the French champions' next season, and Giuly has backed the Spaniard to deliver on his promise.

Claiming the club needed a player like Ramos in the dressing room, the former Paris Saint-Germain player told RMC Sport’s Rothen s’enflamme program (via PSGTalk):

“Sergio Ramos had a bad season, he was injured, but it’s not his fault. For him too, there is a time of adaptation. You can be called Messi, Ronaldo or Ramos, but there is always a time of adaptation when you change clubs. So yes, he only comes back at the end of the season against small clubs, but this guy is professional, he has an impeccable lifestyle and, in addition, PSG needs such a player in its locker room.”

The former Barcelona man added:

“So yes, he has played very little, but please, give him a second chance. Let him do his preparation well and if he is still injured in October, I will come and say I was wrong. I believe in his professionalism and his qualities.”

Sergio Ramos could prove to be key in fulfilling PSG’s Champions League ambitions

Paris Saint-Germain were brutally eliminated by Ramos’ former club Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. They squandered their two-goal advantage and fell to a Karim Benzema hat-trick in the second half of the second leg, highlighting their lack of grit.

Had the former Madrid skipper been on the pitch that night, the result could have been a lot more favorable for the Parisians.

The four-time Champions League winner knows all about grinding out results and delivering when it matters the most. The current Paris Saint-Germain team needs someone capable of instilling that winning mentality in them, and Ramos seems to be the perfect fit.

The 36-year-old, who has scored two goals for Les Parisiens this season, still has over a year on his contract. Unless he incurs another serious injury leading up to the new season, PSG would probably be wise to let him honor his deal.

