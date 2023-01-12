"A real possibility" - Journalist claims Premier League midfielder could be on his way to Chelsea in January

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo could be on his way to Chelsea in January.

Jacobs has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has told him that the Seagulls are reluctant to sanction any outgoings during the transfer window.

Jacobs has also revealed that the Seagulls are yet to receive any offer for the Ecuador international, who has been linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool.

The reputed journalist has also confirmed that Moises Caicedo is very much on the Blues' radar, with Graham Potter eyeing a reunion with the industrious midfielder.

Jacobs has also reported that Brighton & Hove Albion are more likely to sell Caicedo than World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Caicedo has recently changed his agents and is believed to be keen on a move away while he is also valued higher than his teammate.

Paul Barber previously claimed that £42 million would only get Caicedo's laces and is understood to be valued at £70 million by the Seagulls.

Jacobs has also revealed that Caicedo's deal with his new agent Epic Sports starts on January 18th which means that any deal is unlikely until the latter stages of the window.

As per the transfer expert, Liverpool is also a huge admirer of the Chelsea target but has not made a bid yet.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe since his £4.5 million move from his boyhood club Independiente del Valle in January 2021.

The dynamic midfielder has made a total of 29 appearances for the Seagulls to date, scoring twice and providing three assists in the process.

The Chelsea and Liverpool target is capped 28 times for Ecuador and has scored thrice. He also caught the eye in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea dealt transfer blow as AC Milan director Paulo Maldini delivers fresh Rafael Leao transfer update

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow with AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini providing an update on the future of star attacker Rafael Leao.

The Rossoneri legend has claimed that the Serie A champions are in talks with the coveted forward regarding a contract renewal.

Maldini has also revealed that the Portuguese attacker is keen on extending his stay at the San Siro. He said, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

“We are in talks to extend Leão contract. We will try to get it done, it seems we’re now on the same page. It seems he wants to stay. We want to try to get it sealed as soon as possible, we are on it discussing with Rafa.”

Leao has been the subject of interest from top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

