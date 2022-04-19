"A really bad week" - Barcelona boss Xavi delivers honest verdict on Cadiz loss

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has revealed that his players are angry following their second defeat in as many games across all competitions.

The Catalans were beaten 1-0 by a lowly Cadiz side on Monday. They remain in second place, level on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the league table.

Real Betis, who are currently fifth, are just three points behind the Blaugrana as the race for the top four ensues.

Xavi’s side have now lost back-to-back games at Camp Nou and are not in the form they wanted to be in with the season winding down.

When asked about the defeat, Xavi said it’s been a difficult week for the team, and they need to turn things around as soon as possible.

He conceded in a news conference (via ESPN):

"We are angry, the players first, because we missed a golden chance to separate ourselves from those in the fight for the Champions League places and also to [keep] fighting for LaLiga, which we've practically said goodbye to now."

"I am annoyed and we have to be self-critical, myself first, as the coach. We're playing to be in the Champions League, that's why I am so angry. There was a lack of desire and determination. It's been a really bad week and we have to turn things around as soon as possible.”

Barcelona will hope to strengthen their grip on top four

FC Barcelona occupy second place in the La Liga table

Having been knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt, Barcelona will need to ensure they finish in the top four to secure Champions League qualification.

It’s not going to get any easier as they will face Real Sociedad this coming Thursday (April 21). La Real are in a decent run of form. They are still in the race for a top-four finish as they are just five points behind Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have a young group of players, and their inexperience has perhaps come to the fore in recent games.

Xavi will have to go back to the drawing board to ensure the bad patch does not continue in the coming weeks, as they will hope to finish the season strongly.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh