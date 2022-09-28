"A really strong move" - Bacary Sagna compares Chelsea manager Graham Potter to PSG boss Christophe Galtier

Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea's manager earlier this month, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked following a run of unfavorable results at the start of the season. Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believes the Blues made the right decision by snapping up the former Brighton boss.

Graham Potter's switch to Chelsea came as a surprise this summer. This was partly because of the pace at which things developed.

Many would've expected a much more popular tactician to take charge of affairs at Stamford Bridge. Regardless, Bacary Saga insists that the Blues made a big move with that appointment.

The former Arsenal defender said during an exclusive interview with LordPing:

"This is a strong move from Chelsea. A really strong move, because we know that with the resources that Chelsea have, they could have appointed anyone as their next manager. They could have got any big name manager they wanted."

The Frenchman went on to explain how the Blues' appointment of Graham Potter is similar to PSG's move for Christophe Galtier this summer, saying:

"I think what Chelsea has done is very similar to what PSG did in the summer when they appointed Christian Galtier. He is a coach that has performed well in the league and has proven himself with a smaller club at Brighton."

Bacary Sagna further showered praise on the new Blues boss, stating that he has what it takes to become one of the finest tacticians in the world.

The former France international added:

"He is an excellent coach and he has been rewarded. What he achieved at Brighton, the football that they played, the progress they made - I am delighted that he has been given the opportunity because he deserves it. He has all the ingredients to be one of the best managers in the league and I think he will have a big impact."

Potter has overseen only one game since switching to London.

What's next for Graham Potter and Chelsea

The Englishman recorded a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in his first game in charge of the Premier League giants on September 14. He will be determined to earn his first victory when his side returns to action after the international break this weekend.

The Blues will lock horns with Crystal Palace in a vital away clash on Saturday. They'll then clash with AC Milan in the Champions League next week on Wednesday before facing Wolves in the English top flight on October 8.

