"A rising star in world football" – Italian media rave about Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's sensational performance for England

Following England's 3-1 win over Gli Azzurri, Italian media has hailed Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for his stellar performance at the Wembley Stadium, London on Tuesday (October 17).

Bellingham, 20, maintained his great run of form against Luciano Spalletti's Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. He earned the penalty kick for his side's first goal near the half-hour mark and created Marcus Rashford's 57th minute strike after winning back possession himself.

After the Real Madrid star's recent outing, Italian news outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB gave the Birmingham City academy product a 8/10 rating. They labelled him as "a rising star in world football" in their report.

Meanwhile, well-known newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed that Bellingham "played as a leader and made the magic that led to the first two goals." They also reported that the midfielder "made the difference by often playing more advanced than striker Harry Kane".

On the other hand, Italian sport website Tuttosport hailed the Real Madrid summer arrival by likening him to an extra-terrestrial. They wrote:

"A Martian at Wembley. It's Jude Bellingham, who confirms for the umpteenth time this season that he has everything to become the next phenomenon of world football. Real Madrid's midfielder was too strong, omnipresent and decisive in the actions of the first two English goals, for an Italy which in any case does not disfigure."

Bellingham, who was replaced by Jack Grealish in the 85th minute, completed 31 passes with 89% accuracy during the contest. He created two chances, completed three dribbles and registered one shot.

Pundit states he likes 20-year-old over Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham

Speaking on ESPN FC, ex-United States international Janusz Michallik stated that he likes Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala more than Jude Bellingham. He said:

"At the moment, [Bellingham] is up there. You shouldn't be afraid to say that he is. What he's done in replacing [Karim] Benzema there, we shouldn't be afraid of it. I also see the name of Musiala. I kinda like him a little bit better as a player, but that doesn't mean one is going to be better than the other though."

Musiala, 20, has established himself as one of the most exciting playmakers in the world over the last three campaigns. He has registered 32 goals and 25 assists in 133 appearances for Bayern Munich so far.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has popped up as a topic of discussion ever since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a potential £115 million deal earlier this July. He has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 10 games for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term.