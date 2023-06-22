"A scary story involving fear and terror has been told" - Dani Alves finally recounts his version of the story amid alleged sexual assault charges

Dani Alves is in prison for an alleged sexual assault case that reportedly took place on December 31, 2022, at a night club in Barcelona.

Alves has now shared his version of the incident. Speaking to journalist Mayka Navarro, the Brazilian full-back said (via Record Portugal):

"Until now, a scary story involving fear and terror has been told, which has nothing to do with what really happened or with what I did. Everything that happened and didn't happen in there is just me, and she knows. That morning, when the woman in question came out of the bathroom behind me, I stayed at my desk for a while."

He added:

"I didn't stay long because it was already late. I left the disco... I found out from the images I saw where the woman was crying. I didn't see her. If I had seen her crying, I would have stopped to ask what was going on.

"At that moment, if someone in charge of the disco had asked me to wait because a young woman assured me that I had attacked her sexually, I had not gone home. That same night, I had gone to a police station to explain what had happened."

Dani Alves says he has forgiven the accuser

Dani Alves has been in jail since the incident became public as he embarks on the most difficult phase of his career. The player represented top European clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Given his status in world football, the allegation was a shocking one. Speaking about the same, Alves questioned the accuser's conscience but added that he has forgiven her. The full-back said:

"I don't know if she has a clear conscience and if she sleeps well at night, but I forgive her. I decided to give this interview, the first one I've given since I've been here (in prison), so that people know what I think, get to know the story based on what I experienced that morning and in that bathroom."

Dani Alves has already applied for bail on multiple occasions. However, his requests have been turned down, as the judge reckons the Barca legend could flee to Brazil if he's free.

