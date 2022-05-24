"A sensational player" - Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala makes interesting claim involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has described the influence that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had on his career.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football's hottest prospects over the past couple of seasons. He has scored 15 goals in 78 Bayern appearances since his arrival from Chelsea.

Musiala is capable of playing as a number 10, a central midfielder and on the left wing. The German international has claimed that Messi and Ronaldo were role models to him as he grew up.

In an interview with Sport1, the teenager was asked who he orientates his game around, to which he replied:

"There are a few but I want to develop my own style. You can always learn little things. I used to watch Messi when I was a kid. Almost every game he played I said, 'Wow,' at least once, he did so many special things."

"I then also decided that I would like to inspire people with my game at some point. He's a sensational player."

The former England U21 international was then asked to compare Messi to Ronaldo and he said:

"Cristiano was and still is an absolute 'role model' for me. How hard he is still working at 37, taking care of his body and delivering at this level - just amazing!"

Messi and Ronaldo have won 12 Ballon d'Ors between them in their illustrious careers. However, they have faced mixed campaigns this year since their summer moves to PSG and Manchester United, respectively.

Jamal Musiala defends Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane

26-year-old forward Sane has been repeatedly criticized for his performances for the Bavarians ever since his big-money arrival from Manchester City in 2020.

The German international has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in his 45 appearances across the campaign, as Bayern won their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

However, Julian Nagelsmann's team fell short in the Champions League after being dumped out by an unfancied Villarreal side at the quarter-final stage. Sane bore the brunt of the Munich media's criticism. However, Musiala stated that his teammates are all very supportive of Sane. Musiala claimed:

"It's not easy, no matter for whom, when you have to take a lot of criticism over a long period of time. If I'm going through a bad phase, it's no use if everyone continues to wreak havoc on me. It is not easy to go through such phases. But we team-mates are all behind him."

