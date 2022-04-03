"A sideways move" - Gabby Agbonlahor explains why superstar striker should snub Manchester United transfer

Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane against joining Manchester United in the summer.

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave the Red Devils when his contract with them expires at the end of the season. The Old Trafford outfit are thus in the market for a new striker and have identified Kane as a top target, according to The Athletic [via Inside Futbol].

Kane was keen to seal a move away from Tottenham ahead of the 2021-22 season, with Manchester City interested in acquiring his services. Spurs supremo Daniel Levy, though, refused to sanction a transfer for the England captain despite receiving a £125 million bid from the Citizens.

Tottenham are keen to tie Kane, whose current deal lasts until the end of the 2023-24 season, down to a new long-term contract. However, the 28-year-old is yet to agree to a new deal and could be tempted by the prospect of joining Manchester United in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



UCL and transfers strategy, key points. More: Tottenham would love Harry Kane to sign new long term contract, Conte wants him to stay as ‘star’ of the project & Harry is really happy with Antonio... but he won’t decide in Feb or March. Too early.UCL and transfers strategy, key points. More: youtu.be/qhuhZLd04KY Tottenham would love Harry Kane to sign new long term contract, Conte wants him to stay as ‘star’ of the project & Harry is really happy with Antonio... but he won’t decide in Feb or March. Too early. ⚪️ #THFCUCL and transfers strategy, key points. More: youtu.be/qhuhZLd04KY https://t.co/TeagavyAC6

Providing his thoughts on Kane potentially joining the Red Devils, Agbonlahor insisted that it would be a 'sideways move' for the striker. The former Aston Villa captain feels the Englishman currently has more chances of winning a trophy at Tottenham than Old Trafford. He told Football Insider:

"I think Harry Kane wants to win trophies, that’s for sure. But he’s not getting any younger and he’s not going to be able to achieve that at Manchester United any time soon. I do feel like that’d be a sideways move. Yes, Man United have got all this history – but that’s not going to win you titles at the end of the day."

“I think he’s got more chance of winning a trophy at Tottenham than at Man United, to be honest. If he wants to win silverware, I think he’s better off leaving to a club guaranteed to get that success.”

Kane has scored 22 goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season.

Manchester United target Kane will cost more than £100 million

Tottenham reportedly rate the England international at more than £100 million. The Red Devils consider that valuation - for a player who will turn 29 years old this year - to be too high.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Manchester United are exploring the possibility of including Anthony Martial to facilitate a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. #MUFC JUST IN:Manchester United are exploring the possibility of including Anthony Martial to facilitate a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. @RobDawsonESPN 🚨 JUST IN: Manchester United are exploring the possibility of including Anthony Martial to facilitate a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. @RobDawsonESPN #MUFC ✅

Manchester United are thus prepared to offer Spurs a player in an attempt to bring the fee for Kane down. They are considering the possibility of sending Anthony Martial in the other direction to land the superstar striker.

Tottenham have expressed an interest in the Frenchman in the past. However, it remains to be seen if they will be open to taking Martial in a cash-plus-player deal for Kane this summer.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer