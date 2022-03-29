"The plan has not changed" - Fabrizio Romano says 3 Manchester United stars will leave the club at the end of this season 

Manchester United trio Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard will all reportedly leave Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that there has been no change with regard to the United trio exiting the club with all three players' contracts expiring this summer.

Bruno Fernandes new deal will be completed in the coming days - talks with Luke Shaw will take place soon. Manchester United have no intention to open talks for Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata contract extensions. The plan has not changed, as of today.

None of the three have featured consistently this season, with injuries hampering Cavani's campaign whilst Mata and Lingard have been used mostly as sparring substitutes.

Huge changes are ahead at Old Trafford and it looks as if the first three departures have been all but confirmed.

Manchester United trio's sad goodbye

It's a difficult end to Lingard (left) and Mata's (right) United careers

Cavani joined Manchester United as a free agent in the summer of 2020 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He enjoyed a fine first season at Old Trafford scoring 17 goals in 36 games across all competitions.

Edinson Cavani's outrageous lob against Fulham is May's



#PLAwards A chip 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟒𝟎 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬Edinson Cavani's outrageous lob against Fulham is May's @budfootball Goal of the Month 🥇 A chip 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟒𝟎 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 🍟Edinson Cavani's outrageous lob against Fulham is May's @budfootball Goal of the Month 🥇#PLAwards https://t.co/V2vEVSEGrB

This season, however, has been in stark contrast with the Uruguayan just registering two goals in 17 appearances across competitions. Injuries have plagued his final campaign with the Red Devils.

Mata, meanwhile, joined Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2014 for a fee of £40 million. It was viewed as a major coup for the thirteen-time EPL champions.

Mata, who had registered 46 goals and 52 assists in 174 games for the Blues, never really hit the same heights at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata's sublime free-kick set up a stunning comeback win



A win tonight plus a Juventus win vs Valencia and Mourinho can plan for the last 16

Last time we saw Man Utd in #UCL action...Juan Mata's sublime free-kick set up a stunning comeback winA win tonight plus a Juventus win vs Valencia and Mourinho can plan for the last 16 Last time we saw Man Utd in #UCL action...Juan Mata's sublime free-kick set up a stunning comeback win 🙌A win tonight plus a Juventus win vs Valencia and Mourinho can plan for the last 16 💪https://t.co/vmWGvuxyXS

Managerial changes and a lack of a consistent starting place coincided with Mata's slow regression. The Spaniard has 51 goals and 47 assists in 278 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

It is a very bittersweet ending to what could have been a very different story for youth academy product Jesse Lingard.

100% tackles won

86% pass accuracy

2 chances created (1 big chance)

1 shot

1 goal



Loves a game at Wembley.

Jesse Lingard’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace (30 minutes) on this day in 2016:100% tackles won86% pass accuracy2 chances created (1 big chance)1 shot1 goalLoves a game at Wembley. Jesse Lingard’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace (30 minutes) on this day in 2016: 100% tackles won 86% pass accuracy 2 chances created (1 big chance)1 shot 1 goal Loves a game at Wembley. 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/4xkwZY0nhM

His match-winning strike against Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final will always be a sweet memory to cherish from his time at United.

After being dismissed as a first-team starter, he was sent out on loan to West Ham United last season. The Englishman hit the ground running, registering nine goals and five assists in 16 EPL under the tutelage of David Moyes.

United brought him back to Old Trafford but have still not been able to find a starting berth due to their heavy competition for spots in the midfield 10 position.

Manchester United has rejected the advances of the Hammers and Newcastle United but are finding it tough to convince Lingard to stay without giving him regular gametime.

