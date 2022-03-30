Manchester United could use wantaway attacker as makeweight in deal to sign Harry Kane: Reports

Manchester United are exploring the prospect of offering Anthony Martial to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal to sign Harry Kane, according to ESPN.

With Edinson Cavani expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer, the Red Devils are said to be in the market for a new striker. The Old Trafford outfit have identified Tottenham superstar Kane as their top target, according to The Athletic [via Inside Futbol].

Spurs, though, rate the England international at more than £100 million. Manchester United reportedly consider the valuation - for a player who will turn 29 years old this year - to be too high.

However, the Red Devils are looking at other ways to bring the fee for Kane down. According to the aforementioned source, sending Martial the other way could help them offset some of the cost of signing the striker.

Manchester United are considering offering Martial to Spurs in a separate transfer or as part of a swap deal as they look to land Kane, as per the report. It is worth noting that the north London outfit have enquired about the Frenchman in the past.

Despite Tottenham's prior interest, it remains to be seen if they would be interested in signing Martial now. The 26-year-old, on the other, would prefer a move to Italy or Spain if he is leave the Red Devils permanently in the summer.

Meanwhile, Kane does not seem to be the only striker on Manchester United's shortlist ahead of the summer. They have also been credited with an interest in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Anthony Martial, who has a contract with the Red Devils until 2024, is currently on loan at Sevilla. The Frenchman joined the La Liga club from Ralf Rangnick's side in the winter transfer window.

Martial has played eight matches across all competitions for the Spanish top-flight club so far. The former AS Monaco forward has scored and assisted one goal each in the process.

Sevilla do not have plans to make Martial's move permanent in the summer, according to the aforementioned source. He is thus in line to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, there are serious doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Red Devils. He has one more year remaining on his contract, with an option to extend it by another 12 months. However, he is yet to make a decision regarding his immediate future, as per the report.

