"A small relapse" - Xavi provides update on 2 Barcelona stars ahead of Espanyol clash

Barcelona manager Xavi has provided an update on Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay ahead of the Blaugrana's clash with Espanyol in La Liga later tonight.

Garcia, signed from Manchester City last year, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. However, he has recovered, and has been included in the Blaugrana's matchday squad for the Catalan derby.

Meanwhile, Depay, another summer arrival, has also struggled with injuries following a bright start to life at the Camp Nou. He sustained a hamstring injury in December before picking up a muscle issue last month that has kept him sidelined since then.

Xavi has said that Depay isn't too far off from returning to action either, saying:

"Eric is fine, and tomorrow he will be on the list; Memphis had a small relapse in the same place, and in principle next week. he will be with the group."

Having come through the ranks of Barcelona's youth side for nine years, Garcia made a sensational return to his boyhood club from City on a free transfer last summer. He struggled to settle in early on, but showed signs of improvement recently.

Depay, meanwhile, has been an excellent addition for the Blaugrana, scoring eight goals and assisting two more in 16 league games so far. Despite missing the last few games, he remains the most prolific player in the squad. His return should be a huge boost to the Blaugrana's chances as the season enters the business end.

Barcelona looking to mount unlikely title challenge

The Blaugrana have endured a tough campaign in La Liga this season, winning only ten of their 22 games thus far.

However, there have been signs of improvement lately, especially after the 4-2 drubbing of holders Atletico Madrid last weekend. The Blaugrana are now unbeaten in seven games in the league, and are a point behind the fourth-placed Rojiblancos.

Barcelona remain 16 points behind leaders Real Madrid, though, albeit with two games in hand. The gap would whittle down to just ten if the Blaugrana take maximum points from the two matches.

Los Blancos have also lost some of their early momentum, winning only twice in their last five top-flight games. So the Blaugrana will look to make the most of that lapse and trim their lead further as they look to mount an unlikely title challenge.

