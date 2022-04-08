"A special player" - Micah Richards heaps praise on Manchester United and Arsenal target

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has heaped praise on Darwin Nunez, who is reportedly wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal.

The SL Benfica forward is currently having an outstanding season in Portugal, having scored 28 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old forward impressed Micah Richards following his performance in the Champions League against Liverpool.

The player-turned-pundit said the following in regards to Nunez's recent good form (via HITC):

"They have got a star in Nunez. He is a special player and has scored a hatful of goals this season. When we were comparing him with Haller, in their last Champions League game against Ajax, he was the one who turned up. Nunez has shown again against Liverpool why he is one of the top strikers."

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie in mid-week.

Despite having one foot in the semifinals, the Reds were troubled by Darwin Nunez throughout the game.

The Uruguayan international pulled a goal back in the second half to give Benfica some hope. However, Luis Diaz scored a late third goal to hand Jurgen Klopp's side a crucial win.

Darwin Nunez puts Man Utd and Arsenal on red alert as he leaves his agent ahead of possible summer transfer

Arsenal and Manchester United are in dire need of a new attacker

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are in dire need of a new centre-forward in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners allowed former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the Emirates Stadium to join Barcelona in January. This has left a big hole in the attack, which is currently filled by Alexandre Lacazette.

However, the Frenchman currently has less than six months remaining on his contract and could leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

Apart from Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah is also expected to leave the club at the end of the season as he too approaches the end of his contract.

Arsenal have been notorious for buying young players to bolster their first-team squad. The Gunners signed the likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White last summer.

Darwin Nunez would perfectly fill that criteria since he is only 22 and has the potential to become a future star.





Many top clubs want him - Benfica turned down €45m bid from West Ham on DeadlineDay in Jan. Darwin Nuñez @Darwinn99 Quiero aclarar que no renovaré mi contrato con el que era mi representante Edgardo Lasalvia.

Darwin Núñez official statement: he's gonna leave his current agent and he's reportedly going to sign with a new representative close to Jorge Mendes. Many top clubs want him - Benfica turned down €45m bid from West Ham on DeadlineDay in Jan.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also short on attacking players going into the new season. United are expected to be without Mason Greenwood as he is currently suspended on charges of sexual assault.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, does not seem to have a future at Manchester United after being allowed to leave on loan to join Sevilla in January.

Manchester United also need a young forward who could serve as a long-term replacement for an aging Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old forward has one year remaining on current contract and could be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Darwin Nunez is currently valued at €40 million and has a contract with Benfica until 2025.

