"A special talent" - Glenn Hoddle says Manchester City superstar could be England's key player at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle has picked Manchester City forward Phil Foden to be England's key player at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Foden, 22, has established himself as a crucial starter for Gareth Southgate's side since his senior international debut in September 2020. After helping his side finish as UEFA Euro 2020 runners-up as a squad member, he is set to assume a vital role in the Middle East.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and passing, Foden is expected to start in the quadrennial tournament alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

At club level, he has scored eight goals and laid out three assists in 20 appearances for Manchester City this season.

In his column for Metro, Hoddle opined about who could emerge as England's key player at the ongoing month-long competition. He wrote:

"I'm hoping it's going to be Phil Foden. He doesn't get on the ball a lot for England, whether that's his fault or the system, but I think if we get him on the ball a lot like he does for Manchester City, he's a special talent."

Hoddle insisted that Foden, who bagged the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Ball award, should operate more in the final third. He added:

"I'd love to see him come out as one of the top players at the tournament. He can score goals, he can create, he works hard, and he knows his defensive duties. So, he's an all-round midfield player but I'd like to see him in the forward positions behind Kane, pulling the strings."

Hoddle also lavished praise on Borussia Dortmund prodigy Jude Bellingham. The midfielder is currently considered to be one of the most sought-after and exciting prospects in the world. He wrote:

"Obviously, the young boy Bellingham is a lovely player. He's got vast experience for a youngster. This could be an exciting time for him as well."

England are scheduled to open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group B against Iran on Monday (21 November). The Three Lions are also set to lock horns with the USA and Wales afterwards.

England squad to be handed hefty bonus in case of 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

According to Daily Mail, England players are set to receive £500,000 each in winning bonuses from the FA if they manage to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate is also set to receive around £3 million if his team emerges victorious later in mid-December.

Out of all the 32 teams competing in the tournament, Brazil offers the most lavish bonuses with the help of their £30 million-a-year kit deal with Nike. Meanwhile, the Three Lions' pot is on par with other top teams, such as four-time champions Germany and Belgium.

Furthermore, the top England players also stand to gain commission from their sponsors if they have a fruitful 2022 FIFA World Cup.

