Argentina fans on Twitter predicted Lionel Messi will produce a masterclass as La Albiceleste take on Luka Modric's Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, December 13.

Messi's dream of lifting the World Cup is just two games away from him. Millions of others are dreaming with the Argentine superstar. They want to see the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation lift the holy grail in football and cement his status as the GOAT.

Croatia, however, are not fearful of the reigning South American champions. They enter the game on the back of a win against Brazil. Modric and his team are high on belief.

Fans, though, are adamant that Lionel Messi will be at the peak of his powers against Vatreni. He has already scored four goals and provided two assists in Qatar.

They are forecasting a classic performance from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Some even opined that Messi would send Modric into retirement.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Argentina's lineup against Croatia was announced:

Christin Kurian @5Kurian Argentina'll win this match, Messi will own Modric Argentina'll win this match, Messi will own Modric

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 A step closer to immortality A step closer to immortality

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Lionel Messi starts, he's going to force Modric to retire. Prepare for the game of lifetime Lionel Messi starts, he's going to force Modric to retire. Prepare for the game of lifetime

Lionel Messi is one step away from equalling his best FIFA World Cup performance with Argentina

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi's best FIFA World Cup performance came in 2014 when Argentina reached the final of the tournament. However, they were defeated by Germany in extra-time after a cagey affair, shattering Messi's dreams.

In 2018, La Albiceleste were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the tournament after a 4-3 defeat to France.

Lionel Scaloni's team are the current reigning South American champions and entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the back of a 37-game winning streak. However, they were shockingly defeated by Saudi Arabia in the first game of the tournament.

Messi and co. soon found their mojo again and managed to proceed to the semi-final stages of the tournament.

In a career full of accolades, Messi has won it all, barring the World Cup. The Argentine captain looks like a man on a mission as he has already scored four goals and provided two assists during the tournament in Qatar.

He will have the chance to equal his best collective performance in the World Cup if the South American giants win. Fans are certainly dreaming about Lionel Messi finally winning the World Cup. Whether it turns to reality remains to be seen.

Croatia were the 2018 finalists and have already knocked out Brazil. Hence, by no means will the semi-final clash be an easy one for Scaloni's team.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 837 votes