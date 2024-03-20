"A top person and top coach" - Barcelona director Deco hints at move for former boss to succeed Xavi

Barcelona director Deco has given a glowing verdict of Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique and has hinted he has the credentials to succeed Xavi.

The Blaugrana are searching for Xavi's successor as the Spanish tactician is leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season. Several names linked with the job include former Germany manager Hansi Flick and outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, Enrique has also emerged as a contender having previously coached Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. He was a major success with the Catalan giants, guiding them to a continental treble among nine major honors.

Enrique will come up against Barca when PSG clashes with the La Liga giants in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. He's tasked with taking the Parisians to European glory for the first time in the club's history.

Deco spoke highly of the managerial qualities the Spaniard possesses. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I really like Luis Enrique. He's a reference, a top person and a top coach. He's able to manage important groups, he's a really top coach."

Enrique signed a two-year deal with PSG when he succeeded Christophe Galtier last summer. His side sit top of Ligue 1, with a 12-point lead over second-placed Brest after 26 games.

Xavi suggested the Barcelona job took its toll on Luis Enrique

Xavi made 44 appearances under Luis Enrique.

Xavi spent the latter stages of his iconic playing career with Barcelona under the management of Enrique. The former Blaugrana midfielder was part of the side that won the treble in the 2014-15 campaign.

Enrique left Camp Nou in 2017 after becoming mentally worn out by his tenure. He'd overseen 138 wins in 181 games but became fatigued by the end of his reign.

This is similar to Xavi's departure as he's highlighted such issues. The Spaniard spoke about the pressure that comes with the job (via One Football):

"It's like this. They make you feel worthless every day. Talking with Pep (Guardiola), he already told me. I saw Luis Enrique suffer. We need to reflect. We have a problem with the demands of this position. It feels like you're risking your life every moment."

Xavi guided Barcelona to the La Liga title for the first time since 2019 last season. But, his side have somewhat faltered this season, losing ground to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. They are eight points off their El Clasico rivals with nine games left.

The Blaugrana boss has overseen 83 wins in 132 games and has taken his side to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Catalan giants encounter Enrique's PSG in the first leg on April 10 at the Parc des Princes while they are at home for the second leg on April 16.