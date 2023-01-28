"A tough few months" - Reece James sends message to Chelsea fans as he edges closer to return

Chelsea star Reece James has released an update on his Instagram regarding his return from injury. The right-back is set to return for the Blues' upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham on February 3 as he is nearing full fitness from a knee injury.

James went down with a knee injury after a collision with AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez in a Champions League fixture between the two teams. The injury was costly for James as he missed England's World Cup squad.

He returned to the London club's Premier League clash against Bournemouth in December as club football returned. However, he suffered a setback once again after 60 minutes and had to be substituted.

The 23-year-old returned to Chelsea's Cobham training ground ahead of the clash against Liverpool on January 21 but manager Graham Potter decided not to play him. He said:

"The boys are progressing well. Reece [James] has joined team training but won’t be involved at the weekend [against Liverpool]."

James is now expected to return to action against Fulham in some capacity.

In an Instagram story, he spoke about having 'a tough few months' as he recovered from his injury.

In the times he has played for Chelsea this season, he has been a valuable contributor, scoring two goals and setting up two more in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen how Potter will ease his star player back into regular action.

The Blues have also signed 19-year-old Olympique Lyon right-back Malo Gusto who is set to join the team in the summer. Gusto could prove to be a quality option behind James if he continues to suffer from injury issues.

Chelsea confident of completing deal for star midfielder

Fernandez could be on the move to London.

Chelsea are positive they can 'find a way' to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez before the January deadline. According to journalist Simon Phillips, the Blues are looking to complete the deal despite the Portuguese club playing hardball. He said:

“Benfica are still staying pretty resolute in their negotiations at the moment and talks are ongoing. I know this has been played down a lot, but I understand that the talks never did actually stop. There was always a dialogue open between the two clubs. Chelsea still feel that they can find a way of getting a deal done now.”

GOAL News @GoalNews Chelsea aren't giving up yet on Enzo Fernandez Chelsea aren't giving up yet on Enzo Fernandez 👀

Portuguese outlet Record reported earlier that the Blues came back with a fresh offer for Fernandez but Benfica is holding strong on their position. They also reported that the player was to receive £2 million from Benfica as compensation for his blocked move.

The London club has been keen on signing a midfielder this season, also being linked to Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

