"A tricky opponent" – Antonio di Natale compares Manchester United and PSG transfer target to Italy's FIFA World Cup winner

Udinese legend Antonio di Natale has likened Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Victor Osimhen to 2006 FIFA World Cup winner Vincenzo Iaquinta.

Osimhen, 24, has been a hot topic of discussion of late due to his excellent outings for Napoli in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has netted 26 goals and contributed five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far.

A right-footed attacker renowned for his pace and finishing, the 23-cap Nigerian star has attracted interest from a number of European giants since the turn of the year. Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all keen to snap up the former Lille man, who has helped Napoli establish an 18-point lead atop the Serie A standings.

During an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Natale expressed his thoughts on Osimhen and compared him to one of his former Udinese teammates. Showering praise on the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, he said:

"I like Osimhen so much for the way he attacks the space. He is a complete striker. Thinking about the past, he reminds me of Iaquinta for the way he attacks the space. Osimhen is always a tricky opponent."

Iaquinta, who plied his trade for Juventus in the twilight of his career, registered 89 goals and 25 assists in 269 Serie A games. He was also a vital part of Italy's FIFA World Cup winning squad, scoring one goal in five matches.

Osimhen, on the other hand, has scored 45 goals and contributed 13 assists in 77 Serie A games since arriving from Lille for around £71 million in 2020. He has been averaging a goal involvement every 98 minutes in the Serie A.

Meanwhile, PSG are willing to blow their competition for Osimhen out of the water with a hefty bid in the upcoming transfer window. As per Football Insider, they're keen to dish out £134 million on the Manchester United target.

Manchester United and PSG eye move for 23-year-old: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid are keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby this summer. Xabi Alonso's side are likely to be interested in selling their winger for a bid over his valuation.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keen to add a first-choice wide operator during the close season. Jadon Sancho has struggled to maintain consistency at Old Trafford, while Antony has failed to live up to his price tag.

Meanwhile, PSG are aiming to refresh their offensive ranks in light of Lionel Messi and Neymar's uncertain futures.

Overall, Diaby has scored 49 goals and provided 47 assists in 166 matches across all competitions for Leverkusen.

