"A truly special tactician" - Legendary Italian manager heaps praise on Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

Legendary former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has lauded Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri for his tactical acumen.

Sacchi, who had two different stints with Milan between 1987 and 1997, led the club to one Serie A title and two European Cups. He also coached the Italian national team to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Sacchi heaped praise on new Juventus boss Allegri, who returns after a two-year hiatus.

“If I have to look for a word to define Allegri, the first that comes to mind is ‘concreteness’. He is a champion in the interpretation of Italian football. He is a truly special tactician, not a strategist nor a screenwriter, he says it himself,” Sacchi said in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Everywhere he went, he obtained successes. Even at the European level, where he reached the final of the Champions League twice. It is not a trivial matter, it’s true that he lost, but reaching that stage is a success on its own.

“Max has a consolidated experience at the highest level. He knows how to manage the most delicate moments of the season and follows a precise method with strict rules. It is enough to see his first impact with the Juventus environment. In 2014, the fans criticized him and did not want him because he had led Milan, But one match after another, he managed to enter their hearts.

“He reads the challenges with wit, understands the topical moments of the clash, knows when to make a move or not. I repeat: he has no equal on a tactical level. And he has the ability to keep the whole group in hand,” concluded Sacchi.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has a huge task on his hands for the upcoming season

During his first stint with Juventus from 2014 to 2019, Allegri led the club to five consecutive Serie A titles. He also took the Bianconeri to the 2014-15 and 2016-17 UEFA Champions League finals.

Allegri has now returned to the club after two years following a disastrous season by Juventus standards. The Old Lady finished fourth in the 2020-21 Serie A campaign, bringing an end to a nine-year run of consecutive Serie A titles.

The Juventus board will also want Allegri to end their 15-year wait for a UEFA Champions League title this season.

