"A turning point" - Xavi believes Barcelona's 3-2 comeback win against Celta Vigo shows 'generational change'

Xavi has claimed Barcelona's comeback win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, September 24, shows a 'generational change' at the club. He believes that going 2-0 down would have crushed their former sides but the current batch of players have shown incredible mentality.

Barcelona were 2-0 down at home to Calta Vigo in the 76th minute of their La Liga game. Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the 81st and 85th minute to level things up before Joao Cancelo scored the winner in the 89th minute.

Speaking to the media after the match, Xavi stated that they were delighted with the win. He claimed the match was a turning point of their season. He was quoted by Barca Universal as saying:

"Today's match is a turning point. Not everything is about football. It's about character, the mentality to show that you want to win. Normally, a 0-2 result at home would have you defeated, but it's different for this amazing group of young players. You can see the generational change that's happening."

He added:

"When we were losing, we risked everything to play with just two defenders. The comeback was due to the players. They believed in it, and that means we're a team."

The win has seen Barcelona go to the top of the league table for the time being. They have 16 points from five matches, the same as Girona.

Barcelona's Xavi calm ahead of Madrid derby

Xavi was quizzed about the upcoming Madrid derby, and he claimed that his side would be sleeping peacefully as the league leaders. However, should Real Madrid get the win over Atletico Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side would go back on top of the table by two points.

Xavi was quoted as saying:

"We'll sleep as the league leaders. That's a positive thing. Hopefully, at the end of the season, we can say that these three points made us win the league."

It is not all rosy for Barcelona right now as Fenkie de Jong suffered an injury in the win over Celta Vigo. He was substituted during the game. Xavi said:

"De Jong requested to be subbed off. He has an injury, but we hope it's as small as possible. More tests have to be done, but Frenkie de Jong is strong. If he couldn't continue, then he has something."

The Catalan giants next face RCD Mallorca on Tuesday before hosting Seville next weekend.