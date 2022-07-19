"A world-class player" - Barcelona star says Robert Lewandowski could be the signing of the season in La Liga

Barcelona captain and midfielder Sergio Busquets has shared his thoughts on the signing of striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. He claimed that the Poland international could be the "best signing" in La Liga this summer.

Lewandowski has been one of the best strikers in world football since joining Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He scored 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 375 matches for the Bavarians.

The 33-year-old won the Bundesliga title every season at Bayern and also won one Champions League title.

Lewandowski has now joined Barcelona in a deal worth €45 million plus €5 million add-ons. The Catalans will hope he continues his goalscoring exploits in Spain as well.

Regarding the striker's signing, Busquets said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Lewandowski's arrival means a lot. He is a world-class player, a goalscorer. He scores a lot of goals and that is very important. He will bring enthusiasm and work and we will help him adapt as best as possible."

He added:

"At a media and name level, he could be the best signing in the league. Hopefully we'll say it when the season is over. It will mean that it will have gone well individually and collectively."

Lewandowski joins Raphinha as the Spanish side's new summer recruit in their attack. The latter joined the club from Leeds United in a deal worth €67 million, including add-ons.

Barcelona looking to strengthen their defense this summer

The Blaugrana have also signed centre-back Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan, both on free transfers. They are now set to strengthen their defense further.

Club president Joan Laporta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defense. We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us."

Barcelona have let go of defender Clement Lenglet, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a one-year long loan deal.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Barcelona are interested in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but are yet to make a bid. Chelsea are hoping to agree upon a fee with the Red-Whites, who are hoping to get over €60 million for the Frenchman.

As per Romano, the Camp Nou outfit are preparing an offer for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

