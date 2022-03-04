"A world-class player" - Jaap Stam heaps praise on Barcelona and Chelsea target

Former Netherlands and Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has showered praise on Chelsea and Barcelona transfer target Matthijs de Ligt.

The Juventus centre-back, who has been on the transfer radar of several big European clubs, joined the Old Lady from Ajax for £68 million in 2019.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Sound Matthijs de Ligt checks into SoundMatthijs de Ligt checks into #JMedical 🔊 Sound 🔛 Matthijs de Ligt checks into #JMedical! 👍 https://t.co/FdaggdhtXz

The 22-year-old has found it tough to get first-team action in Turin at times, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini often preferred over him.

This has seen his stock fall at the club somewhat, with the Serie A giants now prepared to sell him. Both Chelsea and Barcelona are interested in acquiring the services of the Dutchman.

Stam is a big admirer of his compatriot. When asked to draw a report on the Juve defender's growth over the last three years, the former Dutch international said:

"I judge him well, his performances are continuous and reliable. He is a bright, intelligent guy, you can clearly see that he is different from the Matthijs, who arrived three years ago from Ajax. He is often judged as a veteran, but let's not forget who is only 22 years old."

Stam added:

"He settled in the right way, he arrived in a country where the way of defending was totally different from the Dutch one. I am very happy for him, for his growth, for the way he played in Juventus, for the bright future he will have ".

De Ligt could significantly improve Chelsea or Barcelona

Chelsea might lose Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta at the end of the season. All three defenders are in the final year of their contracts, with no new deals agreed yet.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #CFC Chelsea's latest on contract renewals of Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta after they add Barcelona's Ronald Araujo to their list of summer targets: goal.com/en-us/news/che… Chelsea's latest on contract renewals of Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta after they add Barcelona's Ronald Araujo to their list of summer targets: goal.com/en-us/news/che… #CFC

The Blues will need new faces to fill the squad and a young, talented player like De Ligt will be a good fit for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Barcelona are another team who need new faces at the back. Gerard Pique, 35, is past his peak and is in the twilight of his career. De Ligt's style of football will also fit in at Barcelona and he could be the dynamic young leader the Catalan giants are desperately looking for.

Edited by Samya Majumdar