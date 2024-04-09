"A world-class player" - Wayne Rooney lauds underrated Mohamed Salah, says Man City star will take 10 years to reach his level 

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney reckons Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is underrated, claiming Phil Foden would take 10 years to reach the Egyptian's numbers.

Since his breakout year during the 2019-20 campaign, Foden has been an integral part of Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola. The 23-year-old has scored 81 goals and provided 51 assists in 261 appearances across all competitions, despite being nowhere near his peak.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League over the past seven seasons. The Egyptian King has registered 209 goals and provided 88 assists in 340 appearances in total, helping Liverpool win eight trophies.

Mohamed Salah has quietly had another dominant season, accumulating 23 goals and 13 assists in 35 appearances. Rooney gave his take on the 31-year-old, saying (via HITC):

“He’s (Salah) such an incredible player,” said Rooney. “I still don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. Of course, for some Liverpool fans, he is right up there.

“You are seeing different players getting recognition, such as de Bruyne. But what he has been doing for the last three or four years is incredible. The numbers he keeps producing."

He added:

"He’s such a top world-class player, unfortunately, he is playing at Liverpool. He is somebody that I really enjoy watching. He is a player, who at times in games, you feel like he isn’t interested in the game, but they are always the most dangerous players. You almost forget about them, at times, and then, all of a sudden, he comes to life and changes the game.

"I just don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. You look at Phil Foden, for instance, playing in a similar role, he has got another eight, nine and ten years to get to the numbers Mo Salah has. I would like to see him get more credit.”

Phil Foden has been at the top of his game this season as well, netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 44 appearances to date.

Liverpool interested in signing 16-year-old Brazilian star to replace Mohamed Salah: Reports

According to journalist Rudy Galetti (via Fichajes), Liverpool are interested in signing Brazilian winger Estevao Willian in the summer transfer window as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

While Salah has been the Reds' talisman over the past seven seasons, the 31-year-old is reported to be the Saudi Pro League's main target in the summer. With just a year left on his current deal, Liverpool are facing a reality where Salah departs Anfield for the Middle East.

However, the Reds reportedly have a target in mind to bolster their attack in the shape of Palmeiras winger Estevao. Despite still developing physically, the 16-year-old has already made a name for himself in Brazil, boasting incredible first touch, dribbling, and stamina.

While Estevao has a lot of raw potential to be developed, he has already made his debut for Palmeiras' senior team, becoming the fourth youngest player in the club's history. Moreover, he currently plies his trade for Brazil U20.

Liverpool will need to act fast on the market as Barcelona and other top European teams are also in the hunt for his signature.

Poll : Will Phil Foden have a better Premier League legacy than Mohamed Salah? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion