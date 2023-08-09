Aaron Ramsdale sends confident three-word message as David Raya edges closer to £30m Arsenal move

Aaron Ramsdale has offered a confident response amidst claims that Arsenal are close to signing David Raya.

According to the Express, the Gunners have reached an agreement with Brentford for Raya and will pay a £30 million fee to sign him. This means Mikel Arteta will have two capable options for the No. 1 spot next season.

Ramsdale, however, isn't worried about potential competition between the sticks. He was signed by the north Londoners in 2021 when Bernd Leno was the club's first-choice custodian.

The England international shortly took over the goalkeeping duties in Arteta's starting XI and Leno moved to Fulham last year. The former has made 79 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, keeping 29 clean sheets.

When asked about his verdict on Arsenal's willingness to sign another goalkeeper, Ramsdale told ITV:

"Bring it on."

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper continued:

"Nothing comes easy in football. But also at the same time you need to move along, and need to adapt as well yourself. I've done it to other people when I've moved to clubs so I'm not going to be thinking that it's never going to happen to me.

"I think if it happens, it happens and then we'll fight and we'll make each other the best version of ourselves."

Raya, 27, is a full Spain international and kept 54 clean sheets in 161 appearances during his four seasons with the Bees. The Gunners reportedly wanted to sign him before they dished out £30 million to sign Ramsdale two years ago.

Arteta gives verdict on Aaron Ramsdale's Community Shield heroics for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale was an important part of Arsenal's Community Shield win against Manchester City earlier this month.

The English shot-stopper made four saves in total, with Arsenal winning in shoot-outs after the game finished 1-1 in regulation time. The Gunners scored all four of their spot kicks, while Bernardo Silva was the only City player to find success from 12 yards out.

Kevin de Bruyne's thunderous penalty hit the bar while Rodri's penalty was saved by Ramsdale, who dove low to his right to get a strong hand on it. Mikel Arteta was asked to give his verdict on the Englishman after the game, to which he replied (h/t Football.London):

"He [Ramsdale] was great. We practice penalties a lot on purpose in pre-season to be ready for this just in case. We went through disappointment against Manchester United, for example, and we didn’t stop any of that. That was the learning curve that sometimes is needed to get the right results at the end. I think he was superb."

Ramsdale has faced 32 penalties in regulation time during his senior career, saving nine.