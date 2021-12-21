Aaron Ramsey among 3 Juventus players Arsenal consider signing in January: Reports

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey, Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo from Juventus. It could be a big return for former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey, who has seen himself fall out of favor this season in Italy.

The Welsh international has made just five appearances this season in all competitions for the Old Lady. Meanwhile, Kulusevski and Melo are also reportedly on Arsenal's radar as potential reinforcements in their midfield.

Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2008 from Cardiff City. He then spent 11 years with the club, making 371 appearances across all competitions. In February 2019, Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer. He could now return to his former club in search of regular playing time.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have shown some signs of weakness in midfield. Even though they sit fourth in the Premier League table, their midfield of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been error-prone. Moreover, Partey, along with Sambi Lokonga, with leave for AFCON in January. The Gunners will need to fill this gap in the winter transfer market.

The Gunners are also interested in Dejan Kulusevski. However, they might face competition for him in their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of the Swedish winger. Their third target, Arthur Melo, has also grabbed the attention of clubs like Everton and Newcastle United.

Arsenal aiming for the Champions League spot in the Premier League

After losing their first three matches, it looked like Arsenal will have yet another season where they will fail to qualify for Europe. However, a major comeback by Mikel Arteta's men saw them go 10 games unbeaten in all competitions after that.

They faced a second blip when they lost to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton. But the Gunners have come back strongly to win their last three games in the Premier League.

They currently sit in fourth position on the table. However, the teams below them all have games in their hands. West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all competing for the fourth spot.

It seems like the race for the European spots will go down to the wire. If Arsenal continue on their improved journey, they might just pip every other club to take the fourth spot.

