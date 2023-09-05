Aaron Ramsey names Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in dream 5-a-side team

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has named Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream 5-a-side team. Ramsey was teammates with Bale in the Wales national team and played alongside Ronaldo at Juventus.

The midfielder, who now plays for Championship side Cardiff City, picked his former Juve teammate Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks. His former Arsenal teammates Lorent Koscielny and Santi Cazorla would start in defence and midfield respectively.

Bale and Ronaldo round out a strong 5-a-side team consisting of Ramsey's former teammates.

Aaron Ramsey shared the pitch 223 times with Koscielny and 117 times with Cazorla. He played 15 games alongside the legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon, who recently announced his retirement from professional football.

Ramsey has played 57 games alongside Gareth Bale for Wales and has combined for six goals. He shared the pitch 56 times with Cristiano Ronaldo and combined for seven goals.

