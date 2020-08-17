Aaron Wan-Bissaka was "dead on his feet" against Sevilla, says Manchester United legend Paul Scholes | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes singled out the team's two full-backs as the reason the Red Devils were knocked out by Sevilla in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United lost 2-1 to the Spanish side, who finished fourth in the LaLiga. The night began superbly for Manchester United, as Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the ninth minute after Marcus Rashford was brought down in the box.

However, Suso equalised for the Spanish side just a quarter of an hour later to set up the match wonderfully well.

United’s sloppy defending was a big cause for that first goal. Sergio Reguilon was allowed to run free on the wing by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who failed to recover in time to block the Sevilla's left-back's cross. Suso converted past David De Gea, but he was left unmarked in the box by Brandon Williams, whose positional awareness really left a lot of questions to be asked.

Williams and Wan-Bissaka were both left isolated at different points during the match, and Julen Lopetegui's side targeted the full-backs.

Former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Paul Ince were on duty as pundits during the game, and the full-backs' issues did not go unnoticed.

“Suso has had so much freedom on this right hand side," Ince said.

“Scholesy was saying during the game that Wan-Bissaka looks dead on his feet and the way he gets done here just on the one-two."

“Suso is just creeping in now just to help that second attacker and it’s a great finish,” Ince continued.

Advertisement

Manchester United full-backs needed help: Paul Scholes

Young Brandon Williams was really caught out in the left-back role

For the second Manchester United goal, too, the full-backs' issues were evident. Jesus Navas got to the by-line and Williams couldn't prevent the Sevilla captain from getting a cross into the box.

Wan-Bissaka was the wrong side of Luuk de Jong in the box and didn't deal with the striker's movement which gave him an easy finish in the end.

“I think they need help, Wan-Bissaka and Williams especially down the sides," Scholes said.

“They really do try to outnumber them and Wan-Bissaka down that side is really struggling he needs a bit of help and possibly Fred or Pogba getting out there or Mason Greenwood getting back.”

Manchester United finished their season last night, having lost in the semi-finals of all the three cup competitions they entered.