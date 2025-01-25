Abdukodir Khusanov makes Premier League history as he starts for Manchester City with Omar Marmoush in line-up to face Chelsea

Manchester City's new recruit Abdukodir Khusanov has made Premier League history by becoming the first Uzbekistan player to play in the English top flight. The 20-year-old joined Pep Guardiola's side this January from RC Lens for a reported €40 million.

Just days after officially joining the club, Khusanov has been thrown into the ring by the manager. The Uzbek has been named in the starting XI for City's league clash with Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday, January 25. He partners Manuel Akanji in the heart of Manchester City's defense, becoming the first-ever Uzbekistan international to feature in the English Premier League.

Fellow winter signing Omar Marmoush has also been named in the starting lineup to face the Blues. The Egyptian forward joined the defending league champions earlier in the week from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in a reported £75 million deal. He leads City's attack alongside Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League during midweek. The Cityzens overcame Ipswich Town 6-0 in their last league outing but surprisingly threw away a ttwo-goal lead to lose 4-2 to the Ligue 1 side.

Khusanov and Marmoush would be hoping to make a positive impact and impress the manager as well as the home fans. Meanwhile, Vitor Reis, who also joined the side recently from Palmeiras, has been named on the bench for the Chelsea tie.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola happy with Enzo Maresca's performance at Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he was pleased with Enzo Maresca's work at Chelsea ahead of the side's clash on Saturday. Maresca was formerly a member of Guardiola's coaching crew at City before he left to manage Leicester City.

The Italian tactician helped Leicester City return to the top flight before joining Chelsea at the start of the season. Under his tutelage, the Blues have performed well and currently sit fourth in the league, ahead of Manchester City who are in seventh position.

Ahead of the clash with Chelsea, Guardiola said about Maresca via Manchester City's website:

"[He’s changed Chelsea] a lot. I think we recognised the team from day one when we played in the pre-season in the United States. Many things, I start to see which we spoke about many times in the last years together. Really good."

"I’m very pleased, I was a lucky man to work with him in the last years. “Everything happened with him and his family, if he’s fine, I am fine. I’m happy for him, he added.

The Spanish manager had the better of his former colleague when the sides met earlier in the season at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Erling Haaland and former Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic secured a 2-0 victory for the Cityzens on match-day one.

