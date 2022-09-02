"About to become a historic night" - Reliable journalist says Barcelona are planning something incredibly big and crazy before transfer deadline 

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has claimed that Barcelona are planning a huge assault in the transfer market before the window closes.

Romero (via Managing Barca) reports that Blaugrana's director of football Mateu Alemany has planned something incredibly big which will shock fans.

He said on his Twitch:

"No one is prepared for what is about to happen!"

He continued,

"Mateu Alemany has planned something incredibly big and crazy. Only he can pull it off now. No one is prepared for what is about to happen!"

He concluded:

"Gather all your friends Barcelona fans, things are happening!

Gerard Romero @gerardromero AMIGOS VENGAN a



Sant Mateu nos puede iluminar la NOCHE!!



twitch.tv/gerardromero AMIGOS VENGAN a @JijantesFC Sant Mateu nos puede iluminar la NOCHE!! 🚨🚨AMIGOS VENGAN a @JijantesFC Sant Mateu nos puede iluminar la NOCHE!!twitch.tv/gerardromero

What Romero alludes to remains to be seen but it has led to widespread speculation.

Barca have had a blockbuster window, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Let's Barca! @Lets_Barca Robert Lewandowski has been nominated for La Liga's Player of the Month Award for August! Robert Lewandowski has been nominated for La Liga's Player of the Month Award for August! 🌟 Robert Lewandowski has been nominated for La Liga's Player of the Month Award for August! https://t.co/n7bkdV93tV

The Catalan giants have been linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Reports suggest Barca boss Xavi Hernandez hasn't given up on signing the Portuguese despite City's stance being that the player is not for sale.

Barca have kicked off their season with two wins in three fixtures.

The likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha have had no problem adapting to life at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have spent £137.7 million so far this window and it appears the La Liga giants are done there.

Barcelona set to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin

Bellerin looks set to join Barca

Barcelona have reportedly struck a deadline day deal by agreeing terms with Bellerin to bring the Arsenal right-back to Catalonia.

Bellerin will not cost Barca as he found an agreement with the Gunners to release him from his contract.

The Spanish defender had returned to north London following a season-long loan at Real Betis where he won the Copa del Rey.

Bellerin is a former Barca academy graduate and left the Nou Camp in 2011.

Eleven years on he is on the brink of returning and will bring an abundance of experience with him.

The Spaniard made 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and contributing 29 assists.

Xavi Hernandez's side have been on the lookout for a new right-back, with Ronald Araujo having slotted into the role at the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Sergino Dest could be headed to Villarreal with reports claiming the American is interested in a loan move to the Yellow Submarine.

The former Ajax right-back has rarely featured under Xavi and he appears surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett