"About time it happened" - Fans react as Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG as a free-agent in the summer

Fans have reacted after reports revealed that Kylian Mbappe is set to exit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) once his contract runs out at the end of the season. This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who noted that the superstar has informed club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his decision.

Mbappe earns a whopping €200 million annually at the Parc des Princes (via The Athletic), and it's unlikely that he will find a similar wage packet at any other club. However, the specifics of his exit are still under discussion, and a formal announcement is anticipated in the next few months.

PSG are said to be shifting focus from their strategy of acquiring expensive players, and instead opting to build talent. Over the past year, superstars including Lionel Messi and Neymar have all left the club, with younger players taking up their slots in the first team.

Fans have taken to social media, especially X, to share their thoughts. One fan wrote:

"About time it happened."

Another fan complained:

A fan sounded hopeful:

Another fan said:

Kylian Mbappe weighs Real Madrid move ahead of PSG exit, amid entourage's doubts

Kylian Mbappe is thinking about moving to Real Madrid once his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ends. However, according to The Athletic, his decision is being delayed because his entourage and those close to him are not sure about Real Madrid's offer.

Los Blancos have every intention of making him the highest-paid player on their team. It is believed that they have already proposed a deal with a signing bonus and an annual salary. However, this offer is reportedly less than what they suggested when they wanted to sign him in May 2022.

PSG are trying to keep Kylian Mbappe by offering him several contract choices, from short to long terms. However, these may not be of much benefit as he has reportedly informed them that he will be leaving Paris in the summer.

The report also claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been in personal contact with Kylian Mbappe, encouraging him to join the Spanish club. They were confident about his signature two years ago, but he shocked them by renewing with his current club.

This time around, however, they will not put all their cards on the table for the superstar, who has scored 30 goals in 29 games this season.