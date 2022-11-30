Argentina fans were elated to see Julian Alvarez start alongside Lionel Messi in attack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Poland today (November 30).

Alvarez came on as a substitute during La Albiceleste's defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening game. The Manchester City man also made an appearance from the bench during his team's 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni has decided to drop Lautaro Martinez for the game against Robert Lewandowski's side. Alvarez will play alongside Messi and Angel di Maria in attack for the game.

Enzo Fernandez also earned a spot in the starting XI after scoring a scorcher during the 2-0 win against Mexico.

Fans reacted positively to the news of Alvarez starting against Poland. Many termed Scaloni's decision as a great call. They further added that Alvarez is a clutch player and he can help the south American side get a much-needed win.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Alvarez was named in Argentina's lineup for the clash against Poland:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez, Di María.



Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said that Lionel Messi and Co. are on the right path

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi-led Argentina still have work to do to secure their qualification to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Lionel Scaloni insisted after the win against Mexico that his team are on the right path.

Scaloni said (via The National):

“Obviously after a victory against Mexico, we are feeling better emotionally. We are on the right path now. Have we recovered our identity after the [Messi] goal? It depends on how you see it, because then we had to defend the result, whatever it took. That’s football. It’s tough. We had a couple of chances after the goal to get a bigger result; at the end of the match we managed to do that, and that’s what counts."

He added:

“That’s our identity – we fight for every single ball and try to be strong. That’s what we asked our players ahead of the match, and that really reassured us – that’s what we saw on the pitch. Yes, the first half wasn’t great, but we saw our players fighting.”

Argentina need to avoid defeat today to qualify for the last 16. They can also qualify with a draw but will need favorable result from Saudi Arabia's clash against Mexico.

