"Absolutely open" – Fabrizio Romano names 2 players from Chelsea's midfield transfer wishlist

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone and Southampton ace Romeo Lavia in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are undergoing one of their worst seasons in the top-flight, sitting in an unexpected 11th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table. They are expected to dip into the transfer market to bolster their squad, especially their midfield. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all likely to secure an exit this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano revealed that Chelsea are keeping tabs on both Kone and Lavia ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He said:

"I already mentioned some of the names they like in the last two months, including Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone. But the decision will be made with the new Chelsea coach, likely to be [Mauricio] Pochettino before the start of new season. It's not a two players' race between these two... it's something that is absolutely open."

Kone, 21, has emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in the Bundesliga over the recent past. Since joining Die Fohlen from Toulouse for £8 million in 2021, he has scored four goals and laid out two assists in 55 games.

Lavia, on the other hand, has drawn interest from a host of clubs due to his mature performances for Southampton in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered a goal and an assist in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Saints since arriving from Manchester City for an initial £10.5 million last summer.

Should either of Kone or Lavia seal a switch to Stamford Bridge, they would pop up as rotational options in the heart of midfield. Both players are renowned for their ball-winning prowess, much like the aging N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku makes honest transfer claim

Meanwhile, Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has claimed that he is keen to remain at Inter Milan after the completion of his loan spell this summer. Following Inter's 3-0 win over Empoli on April 23, he told reporters (h/t Metro):

"I have an excellent relationship with the fans and I have always tried to give everything for Inter because it gave me the opportunity to win two years ago. This club has allowed me to become who I am today."

When asked if he is interested in staying at Inter next season, Lukaku replied:

"Yes, but you have to pay attention to things because the others [talk]. My goal is to give my best for Inter."

Lukaku, 29, joined the Serie A outfit from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last summer. He has registered nine goals and three assists in 27 matches across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side so far this campaign.

Earlier in 2021, the 106-cap Belgium international joined the Blues from Inter for a club-record £97.5 million. However, he failed to impress the Stamford Bridge fans with a poor return of just 15 goals in 44 games last season.

