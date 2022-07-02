"Absolutely open to join the club" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea forward is keen to join European giants

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech is keen on a move to reigning Serie A champions AC Milan this summer.

According to the renowned transfer expert, the two clubs have been in contact with one another over a possible move. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following on July 2 in that regard:

"AC Milan are in direct contact with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech since last week. Milan are getting confident as Ziyech’s absolutely open to join the club."

He added:

"Chelsea and Milan are discussing of the potential formula of the deal."

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2020 from Dutch giants Ajax for a fee of around €40 million. The Moroccan attacker, however, did not manage to nail down a regular first-team spot under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

Ziyech was used as a bit-part player in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season. The 29-year-old attacker made just 23 appearances for the Blues in the league, contributing four goals and three assists.

Hakim Ziyech will be the second attacking import from the Premier League to the San Siro if he completes his transfer. The Rossoneri are soon expected to announce the signing of Belgian forward Divock Origi on a free transfer. Origi left Liverpool at the end of his contract after winning every trophy available to win in club football.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been linked with a move for other attackers. According to recent reports, the Blues have been in contact with Manchester City over the possible signing of Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea's quest for a new centre-back continues

Thomas Tuchel's side, meanwhile, are in dire need of signing a new centre-back ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Blues saw both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave the club on free transfers in the summer.

It is worth mentioning that the Blues have been linked with a number of defenders in the summer transfer window. According to The Sun, the west London club are interested in signing Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain.

As per TalkSPORT, other defenders linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer include Jules Kounde, Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, the Blues are yet to sign a single centre-back in the transfer window so far.

